Assam Chief Minister's Ultimatum: Bengali Muslims Must End Child Marriage, Polygamy for Indigenous Status

On March 24, 2024, in a significant announcement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma delineated the conditions under which Bengali-speaking Muslims in the state could be recognized as indigenous people. Sarma emphasized the necessity for the community to abandon practices such as child marriage and polygamy, framing this as a prerequisite for their acknowledgment as 'khilonjiya' or native inhabitants of Assam.

Advertisment

Crackdown on Social Evils

Assam's government, under Sarma's leadership, has been proactive in addressing social issues affecting its demographic fabric. Last year, the state launched a vigorous campaign against child marriage, resulting in the arrest of thousands and the registration of numerous cases. This initiative showcases the government's commitment to eradicating underage marriage by 2026. Moreover, Sarma's administration has repealed the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935, a move aimed at curtailing child marriage further. The Chief Minister's advocacy for the Uniform Civil Code underscores his broader agenda for social reform within the state.

Indigenous Identity and Cultural Integration

Advertisment

Sarma's statements highlight a nuanced approach to defining indigenous identity, contingent upon the adoption of Assamese cultural norms and the renunciation of practices deemed incompatible with these. By setting forth specific conditions for Bengali-speaking Muslims to be considered indigenous, Sarma is navigating the complexities of cultural integration and identity politics in Assam. This stance has elicited mixed reactions, with some viewing it as a step towards uniformity and others as a divisive measure.

Future Implications and Social Harmony

The Chief Minister's bold stance is a catalyst for debate on cultural assimilation, legal reforms, and the definition of indigeneity in Assam. As the state moves towards the targeted eradication of child marriage and considers legislation against polygamy, the implications for social harmony and the political landscape are profound. Sarma's policies may set a precedent for other regions grappling with similar issues, offering a model of how legal and social reforms can coalesce to address longstanding social evils.