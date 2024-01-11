en English
Assam Chief Minister Criticizes Congress for Refusing Ram Temple Invitation

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:46 am EST
In a recent turn of events, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has voiced strong criticism towards the Indian National Congress (INC) party for their refusal to attend the upcoming inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya scheduled for January 22. According to Sarma, this decision by the Congress is more than just a declined invitation; it symbolizes a missed ‘golden opportunity’ for the party to make amends with the Hindu community.

Congress and the Ram Temple: A Missed Opportunity?

The invitation for the inauguration, extended by VHPDigital, was seen by Sarma as a chance for Congress to ‘reduce its sin’ and offer a symbolic apology to the Hindu community. The Chief Minister stated that the Congress’s decision to decline the invitation reflects their longstanding opposition to the Ram Mandir, a sentiment that he likens to Jawaharlal Nehru’s approach to the Somnath Temple.

Implications of the Declined Invitation

According to Sarma, the refusal by Congress to attend the inauguration will have significant repercussions. He suggests that history will judge the INC as an anti-Hindu party due to their decision. This claim is strong, indicating the depth of the political and religious implications of this event.

Congress’s Official Response

The official decline of the invitation by the Congress party came through a letter penned by General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on January 10. In the letter, the event is referred to as an ‘RSS/BJP event,’ further fueling political tensions surrounding the inauguration. The decision has sparked criticism from not only the BJP but also other political parties, with the NCP and Trinamool Congress expressing their reservations about attending the event.

In conclusion, the decision by the Congress to decline the invitation to the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has stirred a political storm. Chief Minister Sarma’s criticism and the subsequent reactions shed light on the deep-seated political and religious undercurrents that shape India’s political landscape.

India Politics
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

