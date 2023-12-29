Assam Chief Minister Apologizes for Controversial Social Media Post

Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has issued a public apology for a contentious post he shared on social media, which was removed in short order. Sarma’s post alluded to an age-old social hierarchy, where he suggested that serving the superior castes—Brahmins, Kshatriyas, and Vaishyas—was the inherent responsibility of the Shudras. This act ignited a firestorm of criticism from opposition leaders who accused Sarma and his party, the BJP, of promoting a prejudiced caste-based ideology.

Accusations of Discrimination and Ideological Conflict

Among the critics was AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who drew attention to the plight of Muslims in Assam. Owaisi proposed that the BJP’s Hindutva ideology was in stark contrast to the principles of liberty, equality, fraternity, and justice—values that underpin the constitution of India. He suggested that this ideological discord has contributed to the suffering of Assam’s Muslim community.

Apology and Explanation

In response to the criticism, Sarma explained that the contentious post was a misinterpretation of a verse from the Bhagavad Gita. Once he recognized the error, he promptly removed the post. He further emphasized Assam’s ideal of a casteless society, attributing this societal structure to the transformative movement initiated by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva.

In addition, Sarma mentioned that he routinely shares a verse from the Bhagavad Gita daily on his social media platforms—an act intended to inspire and educate his followers.

National Leaders’ Stance Questioned

As the controversy unfolded, opposition leaders, including Owaisi and Congress leader Pawan Khera, queried if India’s President and Prime Minister — the nation’s highest authorities — approved of Sarma’s casteist remarks. Khera specifically underscored the potential for abuse of power, emphasizing the importance of challenging such contentious statements.