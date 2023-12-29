en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Assam Chief Minister Apologizes for Controversial Social Media Post

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:47 pm EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 10:45 pm EST
Assam Chief Minister Apologizes for Controversial Social Media Post

Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has issued a public apology for a contentious post he shared on social media, which was removed in short order. Sarma’s post alluded to an age-old social hierarchy, where he suggested that serving the superior castes—Brahmins, Kshatriyas, and Vaishyas—was the inherent responsibility of the Shudras. This act ignited a firestorm of criticism from opposition leaders who accused Sarma and his party, the BJP, of promoting a prejudiced caste-based ideology.

Accusations of Discrimination and Ideological Conflict

Among the critics was AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who drew attention to the plight of Muslims in Assam. Owaisi proposed that the BJP’s Hindutva ideology was in stark contrast to the principles of liberty, equality, fraternity, and justice—values that underpin the constitution of India. He suggested that this ideological discord has contributed to the suffering of Assam’s Muslim community.

Apology and Explanation

In response to the criticism, Sarma explained that the contentious post was a misinterpretation of a verse from the Bhagavad Gita. Once he recognized the error, he promptly removed the post. He further emphasized Assam’s ideal of a casteless society, attributing this societal structure to the transformative movement initiated by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva.

In addition, Sarma mentioned that he routinely shares a verse from the Bhagavad Gita daily on his social media platforms—an act intended to inspire and educate his followers.

National Leaders’ Stance Questioned

As the controversy unfolded, opposition leaders, including Owaisi and Congress leader Pawan Khera, queried if India’s President and Prime Minister — the nation’s highest authorities — approved of Sarma’s casteist remarks. Khera specifically underscored the potential for abuse of power, emphasizing the importance of challenging such contentious statements.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rajnath Singh Credits India's Youth for Nation's Progress at Tezpur University Convocation

By Dil Bar Irshad

Rashtrapati Bhavan Dazzles with Lights: Welcoming 2024 in a Festive Spectacle

By Rafia Tasleem

Jammu and Kashmir Police Offer Cash Rewards to Fight Terrorism and Drug Trade

By Rafia Tasleem

Vijay's 'The Greatest of All Time' Poster Unveiled: A Tale of Two Timelines

By BNN Correspondents

Taapsee Pannu Shares Experiences of Working with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Du ...
@India · 12 mins
Taapsee Pannu Shares Experiences of Working with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Du ...
heart comment 0
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu Takes New Year’s Eve Stroll on Mall Road

By Dil Bar Irshad

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu Takes New Year's Eve Stroll on Mall Road
ISRO Gears Up for XPoSat Launch: India’s First Mission to Study Black Holes

By Rafia Tasleem

ISRO Gears Up for XPoSat Launch: India's First Mission to Study Black Holes
BJP’s Outreach to Kerala’s Christian Community Sparks Online Harassment Allegations

By Rafia Tasleem

BJP's Outreach to Kerala's Christian Community Sparks Online Harassment Allegations
Rajnath Singh’s Speech Sets the Tone for India’s Future

By Rafia Tasleem

Rajnath Singh's Speech Sets the Tone for India's Future
Latest Headlines
World News
Putin's New Year Address: Unity, Determination, and an Unspoken War
1 min
Putin's New Year Address: Unity, Determination, and an Unspoken War
Chelsea FC Triumphs Over Luton Town in a Game of Contrasting Styles
4 mins
Chelsea FC Triumphs Over Luton Town in a Game of Contrasting Styles
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Infant Formula Over Contamination Concerns
5 mins
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Infant Formula Over Contamination Concerns
Gaza in Ruins: Palestinians Face Grim New Year Amid Ongoing Conflict
5 mins
Gaza in Ruins: Palestinians Face Grim New Year Amid Ongoing Conflict
Nigeria's IPAC Challenges Elected Leaders for 2024, Emphasizes Pressing Issues
6 mins
Nigeria's IPAC Challenges Elected Leaders for 2024, Emphasizes Pressing Issues
Landmark Legal Battle Questions Presidential Immunity: Trump vs. Smith
6 mins
Landmark Legal Battle Questions Presidential Immunity: Trump vs. Smith
Travis Kelce Reveals Taylor Swift's Team Facilitated Their Connection
6 mins
Travis Kelce Reveals Taylor Swift's Team Facilitated Their Connection
Financial Well-being Overshadows Health in 2024 New Year Resolutions: A Shift in American Priorities
7 mins
Financial Well-being Overshadows Health in 2024 New Year Resolutions: A Shift in American Priorities
Toronto Maple Leafs Fall to Carolina Hurricanes: Penalty Kill Struggles Prove Costly
8 mins
Toronto Maple Leafs Fall to Carolina Hurricanes: Penalty Kill Struggles Prove Costly
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
31 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
1 hour
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
2 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
3 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
3 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
5 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app