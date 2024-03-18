Assam Braces for 3-6 Lakh CAA Citizenship Applications, Reveals CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

In a recent disclosure, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has estimated that between three to six lakh individuals will apply for citizenship under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Assam, a significant development that could reshape the state's demographic and political landscape. This announcement comes on the heels of the CAA rules being notified, offering a new path for many who were left out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), including Bengali-speaking Hindus, indigenous Assamese, and Gorkhas.

Understanding the CAA and NRC Context

The CAA, introduced to facilitate citizenship for non-Muslim immigrants from neighboring countries, has sparked heated debates and protests across Assam and India. The NRC exercise, aimed at identifying illegal immigrants, excluded over 19 lakh people in its final draft. The Chief Minister's statement sheds light on the complexities faced by those excluded, highlighting the plight of families with only refugee registration cards as proof of identity, which were not recognized in the NRC update process. This discrepancy has left many in a state of uncertainty and anticipation for the CAA's promise of citizenship.

Political and Social Implications

With the CAA rules now in effect, Sarma's projection of three to six lakh applicants underscores the significant impact this legislation might have on Assam's socio-political environment. Critics argue that the CAA could alter the demographic balance, affecting indigenous communities. However, supporters view it as a necessary measure to protect marginalized groups left stateless by the NRC. The Chief Minister criticized those spreading misinformation about the CAA's implications, emphasizing the need for a balanced understanding of the situation.

Looking Towards the Future

As the application process under the CAA begins, Assam stands at a crossroads. The state's approach to implementing the CAA, while addressing the concerns of all stakeholders, will be crucial in maintaining social harmony and ensuring that the rights of the indigenous population are protected. The coming months will be pivotal in determining the success of the CAA in Assam and its impact on the lives of those seeking citizenship, marking a new chapter in the state's history.