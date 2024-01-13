en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Assam and Northeast India: A Journey from Unrest to Development and Political Shifts

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:13 am EST
Assam and Northeast India: A Journey from Unrest to Development and Political Shifts

In the heart of Northeastern India, Assam, a region once marred by violence and unrest, has witnessed a remarkable transformation. This transformation, as recalled by a 54-year-old resident, began in 2014, forever changing the landscape of the region and the lives of its inhabitants. The echoes of grenade explosions and road blockades have been replaced by the hum of a thriving economy and the harmonious blend of diverse cultures.

Recollections of a Violent Past

The narrative weaves a tale of a childhood disrupted, where discussions of demonstrations and obstructing security forces were commonplace. Schooling was ceased for two years due to relentless unrest, and the democratic Assam agitation escalated to a horrifying climax of violence. Previously nonviolent individuals were driven to arms, leading to an irrevocable loss of lives and the chilling rise of tribal militancy. This was not an isolated incident. Neighboring states like Manipur and Nagaland were entangled in similar violent predicaments, with Assam witnessing up to 15 grenade blasts in a single day.

Abandonment and the Struggle Against Poverty

Poverty was the unwelcome companion of many in Tripura, and a sense of abandonment by the central government was palpable, especially in border regions like Arunachal Pradesh. Here, they faced additional pressure from a looming China. However, a change was on the horizon. After 2014, a sense that the government in Delhi was finally paying attention to the issues plaguing the Northeast began to emerge.

From Unrest to Development: The Transformation

The narrative accentuates the significant change that followed. The youth who had once taken up arms were returning to mainstream society. The region was experiencing development at an unprecedented pace. This included the establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), a refinery, and plans for a burgeoning semiconductor industry. Assam, in particular, experienced a growth rate of 17 percent.

The transformation that the Northeast underwent was symbolized by the expansion of the Tripura airport, which grew to be three times larger than Bhubaneswar airport. However, the true measure of progress lay in the understanding that the overall development of India was closely tied to the progress of states like Assam, Odisha, West Bengal, and the Northeast.

Political Shifts: The Emergence of BJP

On the political front, there were signs of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) growing influence in Odisha. There is anticipation that the party will form a government in the state, reflecting the changing political landscape. This narrative of transformation, from unrest to development, and political shifts, paints a hopeful picture for Assam and Northeast India.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
1 min ago
Five Arrested in Paper Leak Scandal of Rajasthan's Senior Teacher 2nd Grade Examination
Five individuals have been arrested in India by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to a scandalous paper leak case in Rajasthan’s Senior Teacher 2nd Grade Competitive Examination, 2022. The accused have been named as Suresh Kumar alias Suresh Sau, Vijay Damore, Peeraram, Pukhraj, and Arun Sharma. The investigators have taken them into custody for
Five Arrested in Paper Leak Scandal of Rajasthan's Senior Teacher 2nd Grade Examination
India's Cost of Living Crisis: A Snake Catcher's Struggle
10 mins ago
India's Cost of Living Crisis: A Snake Catcher's Struggle
CRPF Announces Special Sports Quota Recruitment for Constable (GD) Posts
11 mins ago
CRPF Announces Special Sports Quota Recruitment for Constable (GD) Posts
1971: The Year Eknath Solkar and India Made Cricketing History
6 mins ago
1971: The Year Eknath Solkar and India Made Cricketing History
Scientific Officer and His Mother Lose Lives in Hyderabad Road Accident
6 mins ago
Scientific Officer and His Mother Lose Lives in Hyderabad Road Accident
Prodigious Midfielder Ishaan Shishodia Signs with Mumbai City FC
6 mins ago
Prodigious Midfielder Ishaan Shishodia Signs with Mumbai City FC
Latest Headlines
World News
Azerbaijan Registers Over 20,500 Observers for Snap Presidential Elections
45 seconds
Azerbaijan Registers Over 20,500 Observers for Snap Presidential Elections
Ramaphosa Calls for Outright Victory at ANC's 112th Anniversary
1 min
Ramaphosa Calls for Outright Victory at ANC's 112th Anniversary
US Crime Rates Drop in 2023: A Challenge to Political Narratives
1 min
US Crime Rates Drop in 2023: A Challenge to Political Narratives
Total Nonstop Action Wrestling Gears Up for 'Hard To Kill' Event
1 min
Total Nonstop Action Wrestling Gears Up for 'Hard To Kill' Event
Extreme Weather Conditions Stir Up Betting Odds for NFL Wild-Card Game
1 min
Extreme Weather Conditions Stir Up Betting Odds for NFL Wild-Card Game
Controversial Refereeing Decisions Overshadow Norwich City's Victory Over Hull City
1 min
Controversial Refereeing Decisions Overshadow Norwich City's Victory Over Hull City
Bali Belly: A Growing Concern Amid Bali's Rising Popularity
1 min
Bali Belly: A Growing Concern Amid Bali's Rising Popularity
Caitlin Viray Joins Farm Fresh Foxies, Gears Up for 2024 PVL Season
1 min
Caitlin Viray Joins Farm Fresh Foxies, Gears Up for 2024 PVL Season
Rangers FC Embarks on a Winter Training Camp: A Stride Towards the Second Half of the Season
2 mins
Rangers FC Embarks on a Winter Training Camp: A Stride Towards the Second Half of the Season
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
1 hour
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
10 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app