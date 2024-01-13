Assam and Northeast India: A Journey from Unrest to Development and Political Shifts

In the heart of Northeastern India, Assam, a region once marred by violence and unrest, has witnessed a remarkable transformation. This transformation, as recalled by a 54-year-old resident, began in 2014, forever changing the landscape of the region and the lives of its inhabitants. The echoes of grenade explosions and road blockades have been replaced by the hum of a thriving economy and the harmonious blend of diverse cultures.

Recollections of a Violent Past

The narrative weaves a tale of a childhood disrupted, where discussions of demonstrations and obstructing security forces were commonplace. Schooling was ceased for two years due to relentless unrest, and the democratic Assam agitation escalated to a horrifying climax of violence. Previously nonviolent individuals were driven to arms, leading to an irrevocable loss of lives and the chilling rise of tribal militancy. This was not an isolated incident. Neighboring states like Manipur and Nagaland were entangled in similar violent predicaments, with Assam witnessing up to 15 grenade blasts in a single day.

Abandonment and the Struggle Against Poverty

Poverty was the unwelcome companion of many in Tripura, and a sense of abandonment by the central government was palpable, especially in border regions like Arunachal Pradesh. Here, they faced additional pressure from a looming China. However, a change was on the horizon. After 2014, a sense that the government in Delhi was finally paying attention to the issues plaguing the Northeast began to emerge.

From Unrest to Development: The Transformation

The narrative accentuates the significant change that followed. The youth who had once taken up arms were returning to mainstream society. The region was experiencing development at an unprecedented pace. This included the establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), a refinery, and plans for a burgeoning semiconductor industry. Assam, in particular, experienced a growth rate of 17 percent.

The transformation that the Northeast underwent was symbolized by the expansion of the Tripura airport, which grew to be three times larger than Bhubaneswar airport. However, the true measure of progress lay in the understanding that the overall development of India was closely tied to the progress of states like Assam, Odisha, West Bengal, and the Northeast.

Political Shifts: The Emergence of BJP

On the political front, there were signs of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) growing influence in Odisha. There is anticipation that the party will form a government in the state, reflecting the changing political landscape. This narrative of transformation, from unrest to development, and political shifts, paints a hopeful picture for Assam and Northeast India.