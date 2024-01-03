Aspiring Ghanaian Candidate’s Vision: A Global Hub for Ginger and Cassava Production

On the vibrant political stage of Ghana’s Ashanti Region, a new aspirant has emerged with a unique vision for the Atwima Kwanwoma Constituency. Kwaku Kyei Ofori, an aspiring parliamentary candidate, has set forth a plan to transform this part of Ghana into a global epicenter for ginger and cassava production. A vision that is as audacious as it is promising.

Ofori’s Vision for Atwima Kwanwoma

Ofori’s mission is rooted in the rich agricultural tradition of the Atwima Kwanwoma Constituency. His commitment to supporting local farmers, particularly those cultivating ginger and cassava, is aimed at addressing the issues they face, such as poor transportation due to sub-standard roads. Ofori sees the potential for significant growth and expansion of farming and processing capacities in the area. By boosting these sectors, he hopes to uplift the local economy, creating numerous job and business opportunities.

The campaign that Ofori has built is not merely about economic transformation. It is also about unity and development. Recognizing the prevailing disunity among party members, Ofori’s approach is focused on bridging the gaps, ensuring that regardless of the outcomes in the primaries, all members will work together for the development of the constituency. Furthermore, he has pledged to lobby for funding to support small and medium-scale businesses, thereby promoting the growth of local industries.

A Bid for Parliamentary Candidacy

Currently serving as the Deputy Director General for Curriculum and Assessment, Ofori is no stranger to public service. His decision to submit his nomination form to contest his party’s parliamentary primaries is a testament to his commitment to bring about change. He aims to replace the incumbent MP and Deputy Minister for Defence, Kofi Amankwa-Manu, with a vision that privileges local development and job creation over political gains. This, he believes, is the key to unlocking the constituency’s potential.