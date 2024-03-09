Asif Ali Zardari Triumphs in Pakistan's Presidential Election, Defeating PTI-Backed Achakzai

ISLAMABAD, March 09, 2024 — In a significant political event, Asif Ali Zardari, co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), has been elected as the President of Pakistan for the second term, marking a major victory over PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council nominee Mahmood Khan Achakzai. Garnering a commanding 411 electoral votes from both the national and provincial assemblies, Zardari's win underscores the support from the ruling alliance, prominently featuring the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P).

Election Day Dynamics

The election saw high-profile participation from key political figures including former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and prominent leaders from MQM-P and PTI. The day was marked by a democratic spirit, highlighted by Zardari's meeting with his opponent Achakzai in the House, emphasizing the importance of maintaining political decorum and respect. Despite a broad participation, 17 lawmakers abstained from voting due to various reasons, including a boycott by some parties. Achakzai, although securing the majority in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, could not challenge Zardari's widespread support.

Reactions and Statements

The election has drawn mixed reactions, with PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan labeling Zardari’s election as detrimental to democracy. However, Achakzai displayed sportsmanship by congratulating Zardari, recognizing the election as a move towards a new era free from horse-trading. The Election Commission of Pakistan officially confirmed the results, with Zardari set to be sworn in by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa, promising a tenure focused on economic stabilization and political reconciliation.

Looking Ahead

Zardari’s victory is seen by many as a pivotal moment for Pakistan’s political landscape, potentially heralding a period of economic recovery and political stability. His previous tenure was noted for significant political reforms, including efforts towards decentralizing power. As the country faces economic challenges, all eyes will be on Zardari’s strategies to navigate Pakistan through these turbulent times, with hopes pinned on his experienced leadership and diplomatic prowess to secure a brighter future for Pakistan.