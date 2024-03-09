Asif Ali Zardari Attributes 18th Amendment Success to Parliament

Asif Ali Zardari, the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian's (PPPP) leader and a key figure in the allied parties' presidential candidacy, recently emphasized the pivotal role of the parliament in passing the 18th Amendment during his tenure as president. Addressing the media in Islamabad, Zardari underlined his advisory role in the process, crediting the legislative body for the amendment's enactment.

Parliament's Paramount Role

During a candid exchange with reporters, Zardari reflected on his presidency and the enactment of the 18th Amendment, a significant milestone in Pakistan's constitutional history. "I only suggested, and the parliament did the rest," he stated, highlighting the collaborative spirit that drove the amendment's passage. This legislative change, known for transferring powers from the presidency to the parliament and enhancing provincial autonomy, was a landmark in strengthening democratic governance in Pakistan.

Election Aspirations and Support

As the PPPP leader gears up for another presidential term, with backing from the PPP and PML-N among other political entities, Zardari's focus remains on the legislative assembly's decisive role in governance. His previous tenure from 2008 to 2013 was marked by significant constitutional reforms, including the 18th Amendment, which he regards as a collective achievement of the parliament rather than his individual accomplishment. This team spirit and deference to parliamentary authority underscore his campaign as he vies for the presidency once more.

Looking Forward

Zardari's outlook on his potential presidency is optimistic, with a commitment to uphold the constitution and ensure the parliament's primacy in decision-making processes. His emphasis on legislative collaboration and the historical success of the 18th Amendment serve as a testament to his leadership style and democratic values. As the election approaches, Zardari's narrative of parliamentary empowerment and constitutional adherence resonates with many, marking a continued stride towards democratic maturity in Pakistan.