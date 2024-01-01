en English
Asia

Asian American Officials Challenge Unfair Scrutiny in U.S. Diplomacy and Intelligence

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:29 am EST
Asian American Officials Challenge Unfair Scrutiny in U.S. Diplomacy and Intelligence

In an uncommon turn of events, Asian American officials with connections to Asia, particularly China, have reported experiencing unjust scrutiny by U.S. counterintelligence officers. This has led to prohibitions from critical roles in diplomacy and intelligence, impacting thousands over the years. Among those affected was Thomas Wong, an Asian American diplomat who faced assignment restrictions without clear justification that barred him from serving in China. Recently, Wong received a diplomatic posting in Beijing, signaling a shift in his protracted battle with the State Department.

Discriminatory Practices Under the Spotlight

Such practices are not confined to the State Department but are prevalent across U.S. agencies involved in foreign policy and national security. Critics argue that this level of scrutiny weakens the U.S. by preventing qualified employees from serving in roles where their language proficiency and cultural understanding could be strategic assets. In response, bipartisan legislation was enacted in December to address these issues. Representative Ted Lieu has been at the forefront, pushing for increased transparency in the State Department’s assignment restriction and review processes.

Reversing the Tide

During the Biden administration, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken announced an end to these practices. Over 1,400 assignment restrictions have been lifted since this announcement, a significant stride towards equality. However, approximately 625 employees remain under the ban, indicating that the issue is far from resolved.

Shadow of the China Initiative

The Justice Department’s China Initiative, which investigated ethnic Chinese scientists for espionage, has cast a long shadow over these discussions. Despite often lacking evidence of wrongdoing, this initiative led to significant career damage for many individuals before being discontinued in 2022. The State Department asserts it does not discriminate based on race, ethnicity, or national origin, and that counterintelligence measures are based on national security guidelines. Yet, the lingering effects of such initiatives and the ongoing assignment restrictions tell a different tale.

Asia Politics United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

