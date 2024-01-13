Asia in Turmoil: India’s Onion Export Restrictions, Protests in Pakistan, and Unrest in Papua New Guinea

On January 12, 2024, France 24 shed light on critical issues shaking parts of Asia. The Indian government’s restrictions on onion exports have triggered an unprecedented surge in smuggling activities and a significant hike in onion prices, domestically and internationally. Simultaneously, Pakistan’s Baluchistan province witnesses rampant protests against the ongoing violence, enforced disappearances, and killings, with security forces at the receiving end of the blame. Papua New Guinea’s capital descends into chaos, with a state of emergency declared following severe unrest resulting in multiple fatalities.

India’s Onion Export Restrictions

Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced that there is no proposal to lift export curbs on wheat, rice, and sugar. The Indian government has imposed a Minimum Export Price (MEP) of $1200 per metric ton for onions and shallots as a measure to control rising local prices. Consequently, onion export is only permitted under Advance Payment terms. This decision comes in the wake of India’s extension of onion export restrictions until March 2024, leading to soaring local market prices and a shortage of onions for domestic consumption.

Repercussions Beyond Borders

India’s restrictions on onion exports have had far-reaching effects. In Bangladesh, a significant onion importer, prices have skyrocketed despite an oversupply of onions in the local market. The government is striving to import 52,000 metric tonnes of onion from India to control the price surge. Concurrently, the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC) has advised the government to withdraw the import duty on onion until March and ease the interest rates and letters of credit margins for importers.

Unrest in Pakistan and Papua New Guinea

In Pakistan, Baluchistan province is a hotbed of protests against widespread violence, enforced disappearances, and killings. Protestors are holding the security forces accountable for these incidents. Meanwhile, Papua New Guinea’s capital is under a state of emergency following severe unrest, which includes torching of vehicles and looting of shops, leading to more than a dozen deaths. The chaos ensued after the police force went on strike.