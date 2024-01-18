Ashok Tanwar Resigns from AAP, Likely to Join BJP

Ashok Tanwar, the former Member of Parliament (MP) from Sirsa and chairman of the election campaign committee for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Haryana, has taken the political stage by storm with his resignation from all party duties. This surprising development came to light through Tanwar’s resignation letter addressed to AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. The primary cause of this departure seems to be AAP’s alliance with the Indian National Congress, a move that Tanwar claims stands in conflict with his personal ethics.

Disappointment Over Rajya Sabha Nomination

A key factor speculated to have influenced Tanwar’s decision is his disillusionment about not being nominated for a Rajya Sabha seat by the AAP. Tanwar has been noticeably absent from party activities for several weeks, fuelling speculation about his dissatisfaction within the party ranks.

The Political Journey of Ashok Tanwar

Tanwar’s political career has been marked by affiliations with several parties. Initially associated with the Indian National Congress and the Trinamool Congress, Tanwar later joined AAP. His victory in the 2009 Lok Sabha elections was followed by defeats in the 2014 and 2019 elections, reflecting the turbulence in his political journey. In light of these events, his resignation from AAP comes as yet another significant shift.

Anticipated Move to Bharatiya Janata Party

What lies ahead for Tanwar? The most likely answer seems to be a move to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He has reportedly been in talks with BJP leaders, including Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, which has sparked speculation about his imminent association with the party. This development coincides with the recent exit of AAP leaders Nirmal Singh and Chitra Sarwara, who have joined the Congress in the presence of former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

In the shifting sands of political alliances and allegiances, Tanwar’s resignation from AAP and his potential move to BJP underscore the dynamic nature of India’s political landscape. As we await official confirmation of his next move, Tanwar’s decision serves as a reminder of the constant evolution of political journeys and the intricate dance of power, ambition, and ethics in the political arena.