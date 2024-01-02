Ashok Koul Lauds Modi Government’s Efforts in Aiding Overlooked Demographics

Ashok Koul, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), recently praised the Modi government’s exceptional efforts in assisting the overlooked demographics of society. In a press release, Koul urged the public and party workers to support Prime Minister Modi’s vision of forging a stronger nation through equitable development and ensuring everyone’s access to fundamental essentials.

‘Naya Jammu and Kashmir’

Addressing a meeting of party workers in Samba, Koul stressed on the significance of the PM’s ‘Naya Jammu and Kashmir’ initiative, aimed at comprehensive socio-economic upliftment in the region. Koul and Surjit Singh Salathia, another BJP leader, at an event in Channi Himmat, highlighted the positive shift in public sentiment towards BJP due to its people-centric policies fostering peace, progress, and prosperity.

Modi Government’s Reforms

They noted that the reforms brought about by the Modi government have unsettled fringe elements who had been profiting from instability and unrest. The populace, they said, is now placing their trust in the BJP while distancing themselves from the divisive politics of other parties.

Transformation of Srinagar

The article further discusses the significant transformation of Srinagar under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration. The administration has prioritized infrastructure development, cleanliness drives, community engagement, and the revitalization of historical and cultural landmarks, leading to improved living conditions, better public services, and economic growth.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

The ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, aimed at promoting awareness about the government’s development initiatives and citizen-centric policies, reached the remote Kurhad panchayat of Kotranaka block in Rajouri district of Kashmir on January 02. The locals and residents from all age groups and ethnicities participated in the program with enthusiasm, making the Yatra a transformative effort in fostering an informed and empowered society in Rajouri.