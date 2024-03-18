Ashok Gehlot Accuses BJP of Misleading Tactics, Urges Support for Congress in Rajasthan Lok Sabha Polls

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has launched a direct attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of employing misleading tactics to gain power and urging the public to rally behind Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Gehlot's appeal comes amidst the political heat in Rajasthan, a state known for its pendulum swing in political loyalty, as it gears up for another electoral showdown.

Allegations of Misinformation

Gehlot, in a passionate plea via a video message, lambasted the BJP for what he termed as a campaign filled with falsehoods and misinformation. He highlighted the accomplishments of his tenure, showcasing the comprehensive work done across various sectors including education, health, and social security. Gehlot pointed out that the BJP's campaign in the recent assembly elections was marred by false accusations, including skewed financial compensation figures based on religious lines, which he categorically denied.

Challenges Under BJP's Tenure

Three months into the BJP's tenure in Rajasthan, Gehlot criticized the current administration for not initiating significant work and for dismantling schemes introduced by the previous Congress government. He lamented the removal of the Rajiv Gandhi Yuva Mitr scheme and cited issues with ration shop commissions as examples of the BJP's lackluster governance. Gehlot's narrative is built on the premise that despite Congress's loss in the assembly elections, the increase in their vote share is indicative of the public's faith in their policies and governance.

The Path Forward

Gehlot's call to action for the Rajasthan electorate is to support Congress in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, promising to champion Rajasthan's causes on a national level. He underscored the importance of addressing major state issues like the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP), interstate water disputes, and the Old Pension Scheme among others. In response, BJP spokesperson Laxmikant Bharadwaj dismissed Gehlot's accusations as born out of political frustration, confidently predicting a clean sweep for the BJP in all 25 seats of Rajasthan.

This electoral battle in Rajasthan is not just about winning seats but is a reflection of the larger political dynamics at play in India. As both parties sharpen their strategies, the coming months are crucial in determining whether Congress can regain its lost ground or if BJP will solidify its dominance in the state. The stakes are high, and the outcome will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the political landscape of Rajasthan and beyond.