Ashley Marshall Sworn in as New City Attorney for Enterprise

In a significant development for the city's legal framework, Ashley Marshall was inaugurated as the city attorney during Tuesday's Enterprise City Council meeting. The oath was administered by none other than Mayor William E. Cooper, marking a pivotal moment in the city's administration.

Marshall's Dedication and Commitment

Marshall, a known figure in the realm of public service, has demonstrated consistent commitment to the city she now represents. Her dedication to service is perceived as a continuation of the legacy left by predecessor, Rainer Cotter, who served as the city attorney for 23 years before stepping down to join his family's business. Despite his departure, Cotter continues to serve as a legal consultant for the city, ensuring a smooth transition for Marshall.

A Rich Legal Career

Marshall's legal career has been marked by significant roles and responsibilities. In September 2022, she took on the role of city prosecutor, a role she began after being sworn in by Judge Paul Sherling. Her legal expertise is further fortified by her educational background. A law degree from the University of Alabama School of Law, obtained in 2003, and an undergraduate degree from Auburn University, earned in 1999, form the bedrock of her legal foundation.

Private Practice and Family Life

Ashley Marshall is not just a public servant but also a successful private practitioner. She runs a private practice named Cranford Marshall Legal, LLC in Enterprise, balancing her public and private responsibilities with aplomb. Her personal life is also rich with support. Her husband JB and sons Jace and Will were present during her oath-taking ceremony, a testament to the strong familial bonds she cherishes.

The community and city officials have warmly received Marshall's appointment. With such broad-based support, the new city attorney is poised to make significant contributions to the legal landscape of the city.