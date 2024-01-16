Ashley Bloom Appointed as Massachusetts's First Chief IT Accessibility Officer

In a landmark move, Massachusetts has taken a significant stride towards digital inclusivity with the appointment of Ashley Bloom as the state's inaugural Chief Information Technology (IT) Accessibility Officer. Governor Maura Healey's visionary decision to create this role underscores the state's commitment to enhancing the accessibility of its digital applications for all residents.

The New Role

Bloom, whose impressive résumé includes the development of an accessibility program at Fidelity Investments, finds herself at the helm of a pivotal initiative. As Massachusetts’s first-ever Chief IT Accessibility Officer, her primary role will be to identify, address, and eliminate barriers in the state's digital infrastructure to ensure equitable access for everyone.

Navigating the Future of Digital Accessibility

But Bloom's responsibilities do not end there. She will also chair the state's newly-minted Digital Accessibility and Equity Governance Board. A direct product of Governor Healey's executive order issued last summer, the Board aims to rectify the inconsistent access to digital services that plague various regions of Massachusetts. Bloom will lead her first meeting as chair on January 24, marking the beginning of a new era in the state's digital landscape.

Advocating for Disability Rights

As a person who identifies herself with a disability, Bloom brings not just professional expertise, but also personal insight and empathy to the role. She has expressed her unwavering commitment to championing the cause of the disability community, vowing to create an inclusive digital environment that caters to all users, regardless of their physical abilities.

The appointment of Bloom, coupled with the establishment of the Digital Accessibility and Equity Governance Board, amplifies Massachusetts's dedication to fostering digital inclusivity. It signals a promise of a future where every resident can access digital services with ease, a future where nobody is left behind.