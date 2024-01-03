en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Ashland, Missouri: Bond Election and Presidential Primaries Take Center Stage

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:05 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:14 pm EST
Ashland, Missouri: Bond Election and Presidential Primaries Take Center Stage

As 2024 dawns, the City of Ashland, Missouri, gears up for a significant Municipal Bond Election scheduled for February 6th. The pivotal decision on issuing a $40 million bond for combined waterworks and sewerage system upgrades stands in the balance. The election, which will take place at the Ashland Optimist Club, is set to be conducted with traditional paper ballots, hand-counted for cost-effectiveness. The bond issue requires a simple majority to pass.

Public Workshops and Absentee Voting

Prior to this significant vote, the City of Ashland has slated two weeks for ‘no excuse’ absentee voting. This initiative is aimed at enabling more citizens to participate in the decision-making process without the constraints of physical presence. Additionally, the city will conduct public workshops to inform citizens about the bond and the projects it entails.

Selection of Presidential Candidates

In the same vein of political activity, Missouri has taken a step back to traditional party-run primary systems for selecting presidential candidates. The Republicans have scheduled a caucus on March 2, 2024, to choose delegates representing the party’s chosen presidential nominee. On the other hand, Boone County Democrats have adopted a more inclusive approach, offering both mail-in and in-person voting for their candidate selection.

Libertarian Party and Community Development Grant

The Missouri Libertarian Party plans to select their candidate during their State Convention on February 24, 2024. Meanwhile, the City of Ashland has initiated the Community Development Block Grant Program for Program Year 2024, with an estimated $179,575 in funds available for eligible projects. The closing date for responses to the RFP is February 16, 2024. Subsequently, the Housing and Human Services Commission will hold a public hearing on March 28, 2024, to review proposals and receive public testimonies. The final awards and the completion of the 2024 Annual CDBG Action Plan will be decided at a City Council public hearing on April 21, 2024.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
10 mins ago
Trump's Legal Battle in Maine Amid a Whirlwind of Global Events
In a significant political development, Former President Donald Trump has mounted a legal challenge in Maine, contesting a decision by the Secretary of State that bars him from the state’s ballot. The decision roots in a constitutional provision that prohibits individuals who have ‘engaged in insurrection’ from holding office. Trump, a Republican presidential candidate, has
Trump's Legal Battle in Maine Amid a Whirlwind of Global Events
PM Narendra Modi Intensifies 'Mission South' Campaign: A Strategic Move or a Political Gamble?
35 mins ago
PM Narendra Modi Intensifies 'Mission South' Campaign: A Strategic Move or a Political Gamble?
Unfair Play? Pakistan's Upcoming General Elections Amid Controversies
54 mins ago
Unfair Play? Pakistan's Upcoming General Elections Amid Controversies
Karachi Imposes Ban on Use of Municipal Infrastructure for Political Campaigning
11 mins ago
Karachi Imposes Ban on Use of Municipal Infrastructure for Political Campaigning
Ghana's Energy Minister Acknowledged for His Unwavering Support to the New Patriotic Party
17 mins ago
Ghana's Energy Minister Acknowledged for His Unwavering Support to the New Patriotic Party
Presidential Candidates Withdraw Legal Challenges in DR Congo Elections
35 mins ago
Presidential Candidates Withdraw Legal Challenges in DR Congo Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
Harris Boosts Union Support in Las Vegas Visit
31 seconds
Harris Boosts Union Support in Las Vegas Visit
Mike Dugan Bids for U.S. House of Representatives: A New Chapter in Georgia Politics
1 min
Mike Dugan Bids for U.S. House of Representatives: A New Chapter in Georgia Politics
Hepion Pharmaceuticals to Present Rencofilstat at 2024 NASH-TAG Conference
1 min
Hepion Pharmaceuticals to Present Rencofilstat at 2024 NASH-TAG Conference
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Humetrix to Unveil Game-Changing Health Communication Platform at CES 2024
2 mins
Humetrix to Unveil Game-Changing Health Communication Platform at CES 2024
Arizona's Fry Fire District Awarded Grant for Child Safety Seats
2 mins
Arizona's Fry Fire District Awarded Grant for Child Safety Seats
East Texas Braces for Vibrant Weekend with Pine Tree Invitational Showcase
2 mins
East Texas Braces for Vibrant Weekend with Pine Tree Invitational Showcase
New Hampshire Lawmakers Rally to Plug Loophole in Gun Purchase Background Checks
4 mins
New Hampshire Lawmakers Rally to Plug Loophole in Gun Purchase Background Checks
Luke Littler: A Young Prodigy's Sportsmanship Wins Hearts Despite Defeat
4 mins
Luke Littler: A Young Prodigy's Sportsmanship Wins Hearts Despite Defeat
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
14 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app