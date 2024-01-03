Ashland, Missouri: Bond Election and Presidential Primaries Take Center Stage

As 2024 dawns, the City of Ashland, Missouri, gears up for a significant Municipal Bond Election scheduled for February 6th. The pivotal decision on issuing a $40 million bond for combined waterworks and sewerage system upgrades stands in the balance. The election, which will take place at the Ashland Optimist Club, is set to be conducted with traditional paper ballots, hand-counted for cost-effectiveness. The bond issue requires a simple majority to pass.

Public Workshops and Absentee Voting

Prior to this significant vote, the City of Ashland has slated two weeks for ‘no excuse’ absentee voting. This initiative is aimed at enabling more citizens to participate in the decision-making process without the constraints of physical presence. Additionally, the city will conduct public workshops to inform citizens about the bond and the projects it entails.

Selection of Presidential Candidates

In the same vein of political activity, Missouri has taken a step back to traditional party-run primary systems for selecting presidential candidates. The Republicans have scheduled a caucus on March 2, 2024, to choose delegates representing the party’s chosen presidential nominee. On the other hand, Boone County Democrats have adopted a more inclusive approach, offering both mail-in and in-person voting for their candidate selection.

Libertarian Party and Community Development Grant

The Missouri Libertarian Party plans to select their candidate during their State Convention on February 24, 2024. Meanwhile, the City of Ashland has initiated the Community Development Block Grant Program for Program Year 2024, with an estimated $179,575 in funds available for eligible projects. The closing date for responses to the RFP is February 16, 2024. Subsequently, the Housing and Human Services Commission will hold a public hearing on March 28, 2024, to review proposals and receive public testimonies. The final awards and the completion of the 2024 Annual CDBG Action Plan will be decided at a City Council public hearing on April 21, 2024.