Ashland Denies $40M Bond, Paving Way for Potential Sewer Rate Hikes

In a recent municipal bond election, Ashland residents cast their votes against a proposed $40 million bond issue intended to enhance the city's combined waterworks and sewerage system. On February 6, 2024, the bond, which was poised to boost the system's capacity and ensure regulatory compliance, was rejected with 53.48% opposing and 45.34% in favor.

The Implications of the Vote

Following this outcome, the City of Ashland is set to explore alternative financing methods. One potential fallout from the bond's rejection could be a substantial hike in sewer rates over a shorter period. It's a blow to the city's plans, which were put into motion to accommodate the projected growth in population, predicted to be between 7,073 and 8,645 by 2045.

Low Voter Turnout

Another noteworthy aspect of this election was the low voter turnout. Only 7.86% of the 3,279 eligible voters took part in the election—the first February Municipal Bond Election in Boone County since 1998. The razor-thin margin of the vote further underscores the significance of each ballot cast.

A Need Despite Recent Developments

The need for the bond issue exists despite the inauguration of a new wastewater treatment plant in 2020. This plant was merely Phase 1 of a broader project that had been in the pipeline since a 2014 report. The current facility operates at its limit of 600,000 gallons per day, and the expansion plan was set to elevate this capacity to 1.6 million gallons per day.