en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Ashbourne Municipal Council’s 2024 Plans: Housing, Community Spaces, and Public Transportation

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:44 pm EST
Ashbourne Municipal Council’s 2024 Plans: Housing, Community Spaces, and Public Transportation

As we usher in the new year, the Cathaoirleach of Ashbourne Municipal Council, Cllr Conor Tormey, has outlined his ambitious plans for the town in the year ahead. Housing, he stresses, is a critical issue for Ashbourne that necessitates immediate attention and action.

Addressing Housing Challenges

With a substantial demand for social housing in the area, Cllr Tormey predicts the allocation of new social housing units to those on the waiting list by the second quarter of the year. This move is expected to alleviate some of the hardships faced by those in dire need of homes. He also addresses the struggles of young first-time buyers in the housing market, advocating for an increase in affordable housing options to enable them to compete effectively.

Enhancing Community Spaces

While housing is a major focus, Tormey’s vision extends to improving and developing parks and open spaces in Ashbourne. He lauds the recent opening of a new playground in Stamullen and the progress of a linear park and skate park. His plan also encompasses the development of a large public open space, with a parcel of land already earmarked for this project.

Acknowledging the need for improved community facilities across the Ashbourne Municipal District, he specifies the areas of Stamullen, Ardcath, Kentstown, Skryne, and Tara. These areas, he suggests, could benefit significantly from enhancements to their community spaces and facilities.

Improving Rural Transport Infrastructure

On the issue of transportation, Tormey is advocating for a new bus stop at Greenogue on the Ashbourne to Swords road. This initiative aims to serve rural residents who currently lack convenient access to public transportation, thus bridging the gap between rural and urban mobility.

Finally, Tormey addresses the ongoing roadworks in Ashbourne, a source of public inconvenience, and expresses optimism for their completion in the new year. He wraps up his message by thanking the community for their support and extending his New Year wishes to all.

0
Politics Transportation
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
55 seconds ago
New York's 2024 Legislative Session Kicks Off: Housing, Climate, and Migration on the Agenda
The 2024 legislative session has kicked off at New York State Capitol, with lawmakers from both sides of the aisle focusing on critical issues that could shape the state’s future. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, both Democrats, highlighted the pressing need to address housing affordability in New York. A Democratic
New York's 2024 Legislative Session Kicks Off: Housing, Climate, and Migration on the Agenda
Standoff Suspect in Court: 'I Didn't Intend to Harm Anyone but Myself'
2 mins ago
Standoff Suspect in Court: 'I Didn't Intend to Harm Anyone but Myself'
Cllr Tommy Reilly's Ambitious Agenda for 2024: From Job Loss to Housing Crisis
2 mins ago
Cllr Tommy Reilly's Ambitious Agenda for 2024: From Job Loss to Housing Crisis
Advocates Rally for Justice System Reforms and Improved Community Safety Measures
1 min ago
Advocates Rally for Justice System Reforms and Improved Community Safety Measures
Historic Moment for Richland as Theresa Richardson Becomes Mayor
2 mins ago
Historic Moment for Richland as Theresa Richardson Becomes Mayor
Türkiye Upholds Commitment to Reactivate Black Sea Grain Agreement Amid Global Crisis
2 mins ago
Türkiye Upholds Commitment to Reactivate Black Sea Grain Agreement Amid Global Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
New York's 2024 Legislative Session Kicks Off: Housing, Climate, and Migration on the Agenda
56 seconds
New York's 2024 Legislative Session Kicks Off: Housing, Climate, and Migration on the Agenda
Advocates Rally for Justice System Reforms and Improved Community Safety Measures
1 min
Advocates Rally for Justice System Reforms and Improved Community Safety Measures
Historic Moment for Richland as Theresa Richardson Becomes Mayor
2 mins
Historic Moment for Richland as Theresa Richardson Becomes Mayor
Water Main Break at Brigham and Women's Hospital Disrupts IVF Treatments
2 mins
Water Main Break at Brigham and Women's Hospital Disrupts IVF Treatments
Türkiye Upholds Commitment to Reactivate Black Sea Grain Agreement Amid Global Crisis
2 mins
Türkiye Upholds Commitment to Reactivate Black Sea Grain Agreement Amid Global Crisis
New Jersey Yet to Implement Laws Against Smoking in Vehicles with Children
2 mins
New Jersey Yet to Implement Laws Against Smoking in Vehicles with Children
Cllr Tommy Reilly's Ambitious Agenda for 2024: From Job Loss to Housing Crisis
2 mins
Cllr Tommy Reilly's Ambitious Agenda for 2024: From Job Loss to Housing Crisis
49ers Enterprises' Takeover: A New Dawn for Leeds United
2 mins
49ers Enterprises' Takeover: A New Dawn for Leeds United
GOP Delegation Visits U.S. Southern Border, Criticizes Biden's Immigration Policies
3 mins
GOP Delegation Visits U.S. Southern Border, Criticizes Biden's Immigration Policies
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
15 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
28 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app