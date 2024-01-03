Ashbourne Municipal Council’s 2024 Plans: Housing, Community Spaces, and Public Transportation

As we usher in the new year, the Cathaoirleach of Ashbourne Municipal Council, Cllr Conor Tormey, has outlined his ambitious plans for the town in the year ahead. Housing, he stresses, is a critical issue for Ashbourne that necessitates immediate attention and action.

Addressing Housing Challenges

With a substantial demand for social housing in the area, Cllr Tormey predicts the allocation of new social housing units to those on the waiting list by the second quarter of the year. This move is expected to alleviate some of the hardships faced by those in dire need of homes. He also addresses the struggles of young first-time buyers in the housing market, advocating for an increase in affordable housing options to enable them to compete effectively.

Enhancing Community Spaces

While housing is a major focus, Tormey’s vision extends to improving and developing parks and open spaces in Ashbourne. He lauds the recent opening of a new playground in Stamullen and the progress of a linear park and skate park. His plan also encompasses the development of a large public open space, with a parcel of land already earmarked for this project.

Acknowledging the need for improved community facilities across the Ashbourne Municipal District, he specifies the areas of Stamullen, Ardcath, Kentstown, Skryne, and Tara. These areas, he suggests, could benefit significantly from enhancements to their community spaces and facilities.

Improving Rural Transport Infrastructure

On the issue of transportation, Tormey is advocating for a new bus stop at Greenogue on the Ashbourne to Swords road. This initiative aims to serve rural residents who currently lack convenient access to public transportation, thus bridging the gap between rural and urban mobility.

Finally, Tormey addresses the ongoing roadworks in Ashbourne, a source of public inconvenience, and expresses optimism for their completion in the new year. He wraps up his message by thanking the community for their support and extending his New Year wishes to all.