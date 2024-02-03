Asenso-Boakye Wins Parliamentary Primaries Amid Controversy

On the evening of the recent parliamentary primaries, the bustling city of Bantama was buzzing with anticipation. The electoral contest had narrowed down to two main competitors: incumbent Member of Parliament, Francis Asenso-Boakye and his opponent, Ralph Agyapong. Asenso-Boakye, who also holds the position of the Works and Housing Minister, emerged victorious, securing a convincing 78.22% of the total votes cast. His opponent, Ralph Agyapong, trailed behind with a respectable 21.78% vote share.

In a conversation on Starr Chat with Bola Ray, Asenso-Boakye expressed his confidence about the outcome of the primaries. He attributed his assured victory to his extensive work within the constituency, which he believed resonated with the voters. However, he did not dismiss the significant support his opponent garnered, attributing it to backing from some influential individuals.

Interestingly, Asenso-Boakye contended that Agyapong was technically unqualified to run in the election, as per the party's constitutional requirements. Instead of pushing for his disqualification, Asenso-Boakye chose to confront him openly in the electoral battle, viewing him as a less formidable competitor. This decision was to prevent any potential controversy that might arise from disqualification.

The results of the primaries left Asenso-Boakye surprised. More than disappointment, he perceived a learning curve in the number of votes his opponent received. He rationalized the results as the influence of support from certain quarters rather than a reflection of his performance or popularity.