ASEAN's Economic Growth Forecast Hits 4.9% in 2024, Poised to Become Global Economic Force

Cambodian PM: ASEAN is on track to become a significant global economic entity, with an economic growth rate forecasted to rise to 4.9 percent in 2024, up from 4.3 percent in 2023. This development marks ASEAN as a model for regional collaboration and sustained economic development, emphasizing its potential as a center of growth not only within the region but globally.

ASEAN's Economic Resilience and Growth

ASEAN has demonstrated remarkable economic resilience, becoming the world's fifth-largest economy amidst global uncertainties. This growth is attributed to the dynamic interplay of intra-regional trade and investment, along with strategic collaboration with dialogue partners. The Cambodian Prime Minister highlighted the importance of such collaborations, noting that ASEAN's free trade agreements and the ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) are key to fostering deeper regional integration and mutually beneficial economic ties.

Projected Growth and Global Position

Kith Meng, president of the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce, expressed optimism about ASEAN's economic trajectory, projecting it to become the fourth-largest economy in the world by 2030, with a combined GDP of 10 trillion U.S. dollars. This growth is a testament to the unity and shared vision for progress within the ASEAN member states. Cambodia, situated at the heart of ASEAN, is poised to become a strategic link for trade and collaboration within the bloc, further enhancing the region's economic prospects.

ASEAN's Role in Regional Stability and Development

Kin Phea, director general of the International Relations Institute of Cambodia, underscored the importance of ASEAN collaboration in ensuring long-lasting peace, security, stability, and sustainable development in the region. He emphasized that ASEAN's people-oriented and inclusive approach has been crucial in addressing challenges and building a region of peace and