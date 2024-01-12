Asantehene Praises Ghana’s IGP for Transforming Police Service

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, lauded Ghana’s Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for his transformative impact on the national police service. The commendation came in light of the increased police visibility, contributing to the enhanced safety of residents during the Christmas festivities. This strategic move resulted in a significant reduction in incidents of robbery and road accidents.

IGP’s efforts applauded

Otumfuo’s praise for Dr. Dampare was centered on his ability to positively reshape the public perception of the police service. The measures the IGP has put in place have drawn the police closer to the public, fostering a sense of trust and community. The Asantehene particularly noted the improved security in the Ashanti region during the Christmas festivities, attributing this to the vigilant motorcycle patrols in Kumasi.

Maintaining the momentum

Dr. Dampare, currently on a working tour of the Ashanti region, received the commendation with gratitude. He assured Otumfuo of the police’s unwavering dedication to ensuring public safety. Despite the challenges inherent in his position, the IGP remains committed to enhancing the image of the police force and maintaining the security of the Ghanaian people.

Words of advice

Otumfuo also offered personal advice to the IGP, emphasizing the importance of staying true to his personality amid the pressures of his role. He urged Dr. Dampare to continue on his path of transformation and to not allow the difficulties of his position to change his character or deter him from his mission.