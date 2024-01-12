en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ghana

Asantehene Praises Ghana’s IGP for Transforming Police Service

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:22 pm EST
Asantehene Praises Ghana’s IGP for Transforming Police Service

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu, lauded Ghana’s Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, for his transformative impact on the national police service. The commendation came in light of the increased police visibility, contributing to the enhanced safety of residents during the Christmas festivities. This strategic move resulted in a significant reduction in incidents of robbery and road accidents.

IGP’s efforts applauded

Otumfuo’s praise for Dr. Dampare was centered on his ability to positively reshape the public perception of the police service. The measures the IGP has put in place have drawn the police closer to the public, fostering a sense of trust and community. The Asantehene particularly noted the improved security in the Ashanti region during the Christmas festivities, attributing this to the vigilant motorcycle patrols in Kumasi.

Maintaining the momentum

Dr. Dampare, currently on a working tour of the Ashanti region, received the commendation with gratitude. He assured Otumfuo of the police’s unwavering dedication to ensuring public safety. Despite the challenges inherent in his position, the IGP remains committed to enhancing the image of the police force and maintaining the security of the Ghanaian people.

Words of advice

Otumfuo also offered personal advice to the IGP, emphasizing the importance of staying true to his personality amid the pressures of his role. He urged Dr. Dampare to continue on his path of transformation and to not allow the difficulties of his position to change his character or deter him from his mission.

0
Ghana Politics Security
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ghana

See more
39 mins ago
Ghana's Official Creditors Reach Consensus on Debt Restructuring
In a pivotal move towards resolving Ghana’s debt crisis, the nation’s official creditors have agreed upon restructuring debts extended until December 2022. This development marks a key milestone in Ghana’s quest for financial stability. Unlocking International Monetary Fund Aid The debt restructuring consensus was a prerequisite for Ghana’s continued efforts to secure financial aid. Crucially,
Ghana's Official Creditors Reach Consensus on Debt Restructuring
Kennedy Agyapong Levels Corruption Charges Against Francis Asenso-Boakye Amid NPP Primaries
2 hours ago
Kennedy Agyapong Levels Corruption Charges Against Francis Asenso-Boakye Amid NPP Primaries
Nana Kwame Bediako, 'Cheddar', Declares Intent to Run for Ghana's Presidency
3 hours ago
Nana Kwame Bediako, 'Cheddar', Declares Intent to Run for Ghana's Presidency
Ghana's NPP Approves 326 Candidates for Parliamentary Primaries: A Pivotal Step Towards 2024 Elections
1 hour ago
Ghana's NPP Approves 326 Candidates for Parliamentary Primaries: A Pivotal Step Towards 2024 Elections
Fifi Kwetey Directs John Mahama to Avoid Confrontation with Vice President Ahead of 2024 Elections
1 hour ago
Fifi Kwetey Directs John Mahama to Avoid Confrontation with Vice President Ahead of 2024 Elections
University Lecturers in Ghana Threaten Nationwide Strike Amid Dispute with Government
1 hour ago
University Lecturers in Ghana Threaten Nationwide Strike Amid Dispute with Government
Latest Headlines
World News
Link Between BMI and Twin Births Unveiled in Recent Study
24 seconds
Link Between BMI and Twin Births Unveiled in Recent Study
AFCON 2023: NBSKatchUp Amplifies Celebration with Special Dance Segment
38 seconds
AFCON 2023: NBSKatchUp Amplifies Celebration with Special Dance Segment
KCB Rugby Team Faces Challenge as Key Players Join Shujaa for Challenger Series
2 mins
KCB Rugby Team Faces Challenge as Key Players Join Shujaa for Challenger Series
Testing Times for Polish Participants in Dakar Rally: Injuries and Desert Stranding
2 mins
Testing Times for Polish Participants in Dakar Rally: Injuries and Desert Stranding
The Resilient Sharks Face Oyonnax in EPCR Challenge Cup: A Symbolic Struggle
3 mins
The Resilient Sharks Face Oyonnax in EPCR Challenge Cup: A Symbolic Struggle
UK Strikes Houthi Rebels in Yemen: A Question of Parliamentary Oversight
3 mins
UK Strikes Houthi Rebels in Yemen: A Question of Parliamentary Oversight
Emergency Evacuation at Weyburn General Hospital Amid Gas Leak
4 mins
Emergency Evacuation at Weyburn General Hospital Amid Gas Leak
Aitana Bonmati: From Unsung Hero to World's Best Female Footballer
5 mins
Aitana Bonmati: From Unsung Hero to World's Best Female Footballer
Trump Weighs In on Biden's Military Action and Domestic Politics
5 mins
Trump Weighs In on Biden's Military Action and Domestic Politics
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
56 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
4 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
8 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app