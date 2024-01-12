en English
Ghana

Asantehene Commends IGP for Transformative Impact on Ghana’s Security Services

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:22 pm EST
In a significant gesture underscoring the transformative changes within Ghana’s security sector, Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has extended his commendations to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare. The Asantehene’s acknowledgment came during an event that highlighted the IGP’s patient, relentless, and innovative efforts in reforming the police service.

A Commendable Paradigm Shift in Policing

The IGP’s work in modernizing the police force, improving public safety, and fostering stronger community relations has elicited widespread recognition. Under Dr. Dampare’s leadership, the police force has made impressive strides, particularly in enhancing its public image and efficiency. This was noted by the Asantehene, who appreciated the increased police presence during the Christmas festivities, which significantly reduced robberies and road accidents.

Looking Toward a Crucial Year

These changes are particularly pivotal as Ghana strides towards 2024—a year expected to be crucial for the nation’s development and stability. The IGP has already put in place sound policies to ensure peaceful elections and fight against illegal mining. He has also promised to maintain the police visibility plan and work towards ensuring peace, even during the 2024 elections.

Boosting Morale and Affirming Leadership

The Asantehene’s commendation is seen as a morale booster for the law enforcement community and affirms the importance of effective leadership in the nation’s police force. The IGP, in his response, expressed gratitude to the Asantehene, promising to continue his work to ensure public safety and sustain the positive transformation of the police service. This interaction between the Asantehene and the IGP underscores the positive changes being witnessed within the security sector of Ghana, setting the tone for a safer, more secure future.

Ghana Law Politics
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Asantehene Praises Ghana's IGP for Transforming Police Service
