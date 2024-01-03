Asantehene Advocates for Peace and Reconciliation in Bawku

In a fervent appeal for peace, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, implored the disputing factions in Bawku conflict to pursue reconciliation and harmony. The paramount chief underlined the urgent need for peaceful resolution to stimulate growth and avert the detrimental ramifications of poverty, infrastructural backslide, and diseases.

Asantehene’s Call for Peace

The royal’s plea surfaced during an annual Quran recitation and Islamic prayers event held in Kumasi. Oguahyia Oduro Panin Birikorang, speaking on behalf of the Asantehene, stressed the importance of introspection and peaceful settlement of internal disputes. He issued a stern warning against political intolerance, attributing it as a root cause of conflicts and distress in numerous African nations.

As Ghana gears up for political campaigns, the Asantehene urged citizens to maintain tolerance and concentrate on transformational messages that foster national development. He singled out the youth, particularly from Zongo communities, advising them to shun violence during election periods.

Education as a Tool for Progress

Going beyond mere words, the Asantehene highlighted practical steps for the youth to take for a better future. He pointed to opportunities like the Otumfuo Educational Trust Fund, urging the youth to leverage these platforms to receive quality education and secure a prosperous future.

Furthermore, he implored chiefs and elders to shield the youth from being manipulated by politicians, stressing the need to protect the posterity from being exploited for short-term political gains.

Quran Memorization Contest Winner

The event also served as a celebration of Islamic scholarship. Mr Mohammed Kabir Abubakar from the Al – Azariya Islamic Institute was honored with a car for his exceptional achievement in a Quran memorization contest. His triumph stands as an illustration of the potential that can be unlocked when the youth focus on education and personal growth.

Among the notable attendees were Sheikh Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam, dignitaries from Nigeria, and leaders from Zongo communities. Their presence underscored the importance of unity and peaceful coexistence, resonating with the Asantehene’s message of peace and reconciliation.