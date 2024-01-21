Asaduddin Owaisi Stirs Political Waters Over Babri Masjid and Ram Mandir

In a statement that has stirred political waters, Asaduddin Owaisi, chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has shed light on the longstanding Babri Masjid controversy and the impending Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Owaisi's remarks reflect his contention over the Babri Masjid's systematic displacement from Indian Muslims, and the political maneuvering that facilitated it.

A Historical Perspective

Owaisi emphasized the historical presence of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, a mosque that was at the epicenter of a protracted dispute between Hindu and Muslim communities over land claims. A dispute that culminated in 1992 with the mosque's demolition, sparking widespread communal riots across India. He decried the Sangh Pariwar's denial of the Babri Masjid's existence and expressed dissatisfaction over political parties exploiting religious sentiments for power gain.

Contention and Response

The AIMIM president's comments on the Babri Masjid controversy and the forthcoming Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony elicited a reaction from the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). He scrutinized the events leading to the current situation, including the mosque's 1992 demolition, and criticized the VHP's stance. In response, the VHP asserted that Owaisi would soon become a 'Ram Bhakt', thus underscoring the ongoing tensions and varying viewpoints surrounding the Babri Masjid controversy and the Ram Mandir's construction.

Secularism Under Scrutiny

Not stopping at the Babri Masjid controversy, Owaisi continued to challenge the narrative of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. He argued that Muslims had offered namaz in the Babri Masjid for 500 years and questioned the events leading to the mosque's demolition and the subsequent construction of the Ram Mandir. Furthermore, he scrutinized the secularism of the AAP-led Delhi government and INDIA alliance, criticizing their actions concerning religious events. The Pran Pratishta ceremony will take place in Ayodhya on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other notable leaders in attendance. Owaisi's comments mirror the persistent sensitivity and political repercussions of the issue, a significant facet of India's socio-political landscape.