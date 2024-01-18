Asaduddin Owaisi Criticizes Government's Decision on Ram Mandir Holiday

Asaduddin Owaisi, the chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has voiced his criticism over the Indian central government's decision to grant a half-day holiday for the opening of the Ram Mandir. This comes in light of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 2017 decision to cancel 15 public holidays, one of which was Eid Milad-un-Nabi, an essential Muslim festival commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

Owaisi's Concern Over Government's Inconsistency

The AIMIM chief's recent remarks underpin a perceived inconsistency in the government's approach to religious holidays. Owaisi has also criticized the decision to hoist the national flag at the Red Fort for only half a day on Independence Day. These concerns, he argues, reflect a bias in the government's handling of cultural and religious practices in India.

Government's Stance and Actions

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, while hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort for the 7th time, extended his greetings to the nation. He underscored the importance of the tricolor flag, highlighting its significance as the symbol of India's identity. In the midst of these tensions, Modi announced the launch of the World Sports University in Manipur and the opening of 25,000 medical stores across the country.

The Broader Implications

The ongoing tussle between the AIMIM and the central government mirrors deeper religious and cultural tensions present in India. Owaisi's criticisms highlight the need for a balanced approach to religious holidays, reflecting the diverse religious makeup of the country. With the government's decision causing waves, it remains to be seen how this issue will be resolved, and what impact it will have on religious and cultural practices in India.