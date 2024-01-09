en English
Asaduddin Owaisi Counters CJI’s Statement with ‘Taqiya-Kalam’: A Tactical Clash of Words

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:44 am EST
Asaduddin Owaisi Counters CJI’s Statement with ‘Taqiya-Kalam’: A Tactical Clash of Words

Asaduddin Owaisi, the distinguished leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and a notable figure in Indian politics, has swiftly responded to a recent statement made by the Chief Justice of India (CJI), DY Chandrachud, with what he referred to as ‘Taqiya-Kalam’. The phrase ‘Taqiya-Kalam’ is not explicitly defined in the context given, but ‘Taqiya’ is a Shia Islam concept that allows individuals to conceal their faith under threat or persecution, while ‘Kalam’ translates to speech or words in Arabic.

Chief Justice’s Statement: A Call for Unity?

It seems that the Chief Justice’s remarks have struck a nerve in the political landscape. However, the specifics of his statement and the issues being addressed are not clear from the available content. It’s evident, though, that the CJI’s words intended to resonate with unity and a sense of shared identity among all Indians.

Owaisi’s Response: A Tactical Rebuttal

Owaisi, known for his eloquence and strategic use of words, employed the term ‘Taqiya-Kalam’ in his response. This suggests he utilised a tactical choice of words to convey his disagreement with the CJI’s statement. Owaisi emphasized that the Indian tricolour is the only flag signifying the unity of all Indians, countering any implications in the CJI’s statement suggesting otherwise.

Faith and Nationhood: A Delicate Balance

Owaisi also emphasized that the motherland has no religion, suggesting a clear division between faith and nationhood. He expressed surprise at the CJI’s words being used by constitutional authorities, hinting at a potential tension between religious expression and national unity in the Indian context. This incident underscores the ongoing discourse around the intersection of religion and politics in India, a topic often fraught with complexities and sensitivities.

India Politics
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

