Asaduddin Owaisi Advocates for Akhand Bharat, Challenges PM Modi to Reclaim PoK

In a recent episode of Aap Ki Adalat, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi voiced his support for 'Akhand Bharat' contingent upon the reclaiming of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Owaisi's statement aligns with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's vision of a unified India, while Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasizes the cultural and historical significance of 'Akhand Bharat', including territories now part of Pakistan.

Advertisment

Expanding the Vision of Akhand Bharat

Asaduddin Owaisi's endorsement of 'Akhand Bharat' extends beyond political boundaries to include Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, parts of Burma, half of Afghanistan, and Bhutan, with a specific call to action for PM Modi to initiate the reclamation of PoK. This bold proposition underscores a growing sentiment among Indian leaders for a unified nation, transcending current geopolitical divisions.

RSS and State Leadership Echo Similar Sentiments

Advertisment

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of RSS, believes that the dream of 'Akhand Bharat' will materialize within the lifetime of the current generation, based on a shared cultural identity and historical regret among nations that were once part of India. Similarly, Madhya Pradesh's CM Mohan Yadav views the construction of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya as a step towards realizing this dream, asserting that 'Akhand Bharat' embodies a cultural unity that cannot be diminished by external objections.

Historical and Cultural Foundations

The concept of 'Akhand Bharat' is deeply rooted in India's historical and cultural ethos, as highlighted by CM Yadav's reference to Sindh and other regions integral to India's pre-partition identity. The reiteration of these areas in India's national anthem and religious heritage signifies a broader vision of unity that transcends political boundaries and seeks to reclaim a shared cultural legacy.

The call for 'Akhand Bharat' by influential figures like Asaduddin Owaisi, Mohan Bhagwat, and Mohan Yadav reflects a resurgent interest in redefining India's geopolitical and cultural landscape. While the practicality of such an ambitious goal remains to be seen, the dialogue around 'Akhand Bharat' fosters a renewed sense of national identity and purpose, inviting contemplation on the possibilities of cultural and territorial reunification.