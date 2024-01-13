en English
Elections

Asa Hutchinson: Undeterred in the Face of 2024 Presidential Primaries

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:58 am EST
Asa Hutchinson: Undeterred in the Face of 2024 Presidential Primaries

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, a founding figure of the Department of Homeland Security, has launched a bid for the 2024 Republican primaries despite polling low and facing significant financial restrictions. In the face of such obstacles, Hutchinson finds his resolve heightened by the recent departures of several key figures from the race.

A Shrinking Field of Candidates

Among those who have withdrawn are former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, former Vice President Mike Pence, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, and conservative commentator Larry Elder. This exodus of competitors has left Hutchinson undeterred in his pursuit of the presidency. Known for his extensive experience in both law enforcement and politics, Hutchinson is running on principle rather than popularity.

Hutchinson’s Stand in Iowa

As the first nominating contest on Monday draws near, the remaining Republican candidates, including Hutchinson, are making their final campaign pushes in Iowa. Current frontrunner Donald Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley are all vying for a strong finish in the polls. With a mere 4% of the projected votes, Hutchinson’s odds appear stark. However, he remains steadfast, ready to weather the storm both literally and metaphorically, as the weather conditions could potentially impact voter turnout.

The First Formal Test

The Iowa caucuses on Monday will serve as the first formal test for the Republican candidates in the 2024 campaign. Iowa’s 40 delegates to the Republican National Convention are up for grabs, with polling data showing Trump in a substantial lead. The caucus process, akin to a party-run primary, does not have a set list of authorized candidates. Only Iowa residents who are registered Republicans and will be 18 years old by the November general election may participate in the GOP caucuses. These delegates will be allocated to candidates in direct proportion to their share of the statewide vote.

Elections Politics United States
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

