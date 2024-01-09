ASA Directs Protest Group to Remove Offensive Ad; Member Wrongfully Arrested

In a unanimous decision, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has directed a protest group to remove a controversial advertisement, deemed offensive and socially irresponsible. The ad, part of a campaign advocating for increased public transport investment, contained the expletive ‘f***’, with the ‘n’ replaced by the logo of the National Party. Despite its nationwide distribution and appearance on social media platforms, the ASA has ruled the use of the expletive as gratuitous and solely designed to attract undue attention.

Group’s History of Disruptive Protests

The group, notorious for its disruptive protests, has frequently been in the spotlight. In addition to their contentious advertising, the group has a history of blocking major streets, gluing themselves to roads, and targeting car dealerships. Several members from these protests are currently facing criminal charges, with trials expected to unfold within the year.

Wrongful Arrest and Apology

In a related incident, group member Peter Wham was wrongfully arrested for posting one of the controversial ads, sparking a wave of outrage. The police subsequently released Wham and issued a public apology. Wham is now reportedly seeking damages for the wrongful arrest. Both the group representative and the National Party have been approached for comments on the unfolding situation, but responses are yet to be received.

The ASA’s Unanimous Decision

In the face of the group’s provocative actions, the ASA’s decision to uphold complaints against the ad and demand its removal is seen as a stand for responsible advertising. The authority’s ruling underscores the importance of sensitivity and respect in advertising content, even as it continues to balance freedom of expression and the right to protest.