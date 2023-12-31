Arvind Panagariya Appointed as Chairman of India’s New Finance Commission

Arvind Panagariya, an acclaimed economist and former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, has been appointed as the Chairman of India’s newly constituted 16th Finance Commission. The Commission, a pivotal institution in the country’s fiscal structure, is set up every five years to set the blueprint for the distribution of federal taxes between the union and the state governments.

A Task of National Importance

This appointment comes with the immense responsibility of overseeing and deciding the fiscal dynamics of the nation for the subsequent five years. The Finance Commission under Panagariya will make recommendations on the distribution of net proceeds of taxes, principles governing grants-in-aid of the revenues of the states, and measures to augment the Consolidated Fund of the state to supplement the resources of the Panchayats and Municipalities. Currently, 42% of federal taxes are shared with states in India.

Experience and Expertise

Born in India and educated in the United States, Panagariya brings a rich blend of global outlook and local insight to this role. He had previously served as the head of the government’s main policy think tank, NITI Aayog, and has also served as a professor at Columbia University. He was personally selected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead the institution that replaced the planning commission known for its Soviet-style five-year economic plans.

Looking Ahead

The new Finance Commission is required to submit its report by October 31, 2025. This report will cover the recommendations for public finances and tax sharing for a period starting April 1, 2026, for the subsequent five years. The new Finance Commission Chairman and other members will hold office until the submission of the report or October 31, 2025, whichever is earlier. The Union Cabinet has approved the Terms of Reference of the 16th Finance Commission, which includes suggesting tax devolution between the Centre and states, revenue augmentation measures, and reviewing the present arrangements for financing disaster management initiatives.