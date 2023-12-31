en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Arvind Panagariya Appointed as Chairman of India’s New Finance Commission

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 7:18 am EST
Arvind Panagariya Appointed as Chairman of India’s New Finance Commission

Arvind Panagariya, an acclaimed economist and former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog, has been appointed as the Chairman of India’s newly constituted 16th Finance Commission. The Commission, a pivotal institution in the country’s fiscal structure, is set up every five years to set the blueprint for the distribution of federal taxes between the union and the state governments.

A Task of National Importance

This appointment comes with the immense responsibility of overseeing and deciding the fiscal dynamics of the nation for the subsequent five years. The Finance Commission under Panagariya will make recommendations on the distribution of net proceeds of taxes, principles governing grants-in-aid of the revenues of the states, and measures to augment the Consolidated Fund of the state to supplement the resources of the Panchayats and Municipalities. Currently, 42% of federal taxes are shared with states in India.

Experience and Expertise

Born in India and educated in the United States, Panagariya brings a rich blend of global outlook and local insight to this role. He had previously served as the head of the government’s main policy think tank, NITI Aayog, and has also served as a professor at Columbia University. He was personally selected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lead the institution that replaced the planning commission known for its Soviet-style five-year economic plans.

Looking Ahead

The new Finance Commission is required to submit its report by October 31, 2025. This report will cover the recommendations for public finances and tax sharing for a period starting April 1, 2026, for the subsequent five years. The new Finance Commission Chairman and other members will hold office until the submission of the report or October 31, 2025, whichever is earlier. The Union Cabinet has approved the Terms of Reference of the 16th Finance Commission, which includes suggesting tax devolution between the Centre and states, revenue augmentation measures, and reviewing the present arrangements for financing disaster management initiatives.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Madurai CID Makes Significant Strides in Combating Ration Rice Smuggling in 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ooty: A New Year's Destination Drawing Tourists and Boosting Local Economy

By Rafia Tasleem

Awaits Draft on UCC This New Year to Determine Next Steps for Implementation: CM Pushkar Dhami

By Dil Bar Irshad

Meenakashi Lekhi Advocates 'Ram Rajya' Principles to Address Mental Health Issues

By Rafia Tasleem

India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant C ...
@Health · 20 mins
India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant C ...
heart comment 0
Bobby Deol’s Stellar Comeback with ‘Animal’: A Resurgence of the Deol Dynasty

By BNN Correspondents

Bobby Deol's Stellar Comeback with 'Animal': A Resurgence of the Deol Dynasty
The Highs and Lows: A Look at India’s Stock Market in 2023

By Rafia Tasleem

The Highs and Lows: A Look at India's Stock Market in 2023
Shanmuga Pandian’s Heartfelt Tribute to Late Father Vijayakanth

By Dil Bar Irshad

Shanmuga Pandian's Heartfelt Tribute to Late Father Vijayakanth
India-Australia Rivalry Surpasses India-Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir

By Salman Khan

India-Australia Rivalry Surpasses India-Pakistan: Gautam Gambhir
Latest Headlines
World News
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows Targeted in Swatting Incident Following Controversial Ballot Decision
4 mins
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows Targeted in Swatting Incident Following Controversial Ballot Decision
Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
5 mins
Rafael Nadal Makes a Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
Federal Judge Approves Redrawn Voting Maps in Georgia, Sparking Controversy
5 mins
Federal Judge Approves Redrawn Voting Maps in Georgia, Sparking Controversy
Study Shows Elderly Can Gain Significant Muscle Mass Through Resistance Exercise
6 mins
Study Shows Elderly Can Gain Significant Muscle Mass Through Resistance Exercise
Challenges and Developments: Global Perspective On The Year Ahead
7 mins
Challenges and Developments: Global Perspective On The Year Ahead
DeSantis Criticizes Trump's Education Policy, Highlights Missed Opportunities
9 mins
DeSantis Criticizes Trump's Education Policy, Highlights Missed Opportunities
ClimateCast Retrospective: 2023, The Hottest Year on Record
12 mins
ClimateCast Retrospective: 2023, The Hottest Year on Record
Florida Governor DeSantis Slams Nikki Haley Over Civil War Comments, Urges Recognition of Slavery's Role
13 mins
Florida Governor DeSantis Slams Nikki Haley Over Civil War Comments, Urges Recognition of Slavery's Role
President Xi Jinping's New Year Message: Confidence and Unity for a Stronger China
16 mins
President Xi Jinping's New Year Message: Confidence and Unity for a Stronger China
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
26 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
39 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
47 mins
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
58 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app