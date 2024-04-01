Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Ends: Court Appearance Amidst Political Turmoil

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's tenure in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody reaches its conclusion, marking a pivotal moment in the ongoing excise policy case. Arrested on March 21, Kejriwal's custody has been a subject of national debate, intertwining legal proceedings with allegations of political conspiracy. Amidst a backdrop of protests and legal battles, Kejriwal's story unfolds, weaving through the threads of governance, judicial scrutiny, and public mobilization.

From Arrest to Court Appearance

Kejriwal's arrest in connection with a money laundering case linked to Delhi's excise policy has been a cornerstone of recent political discourse. The Chief Minister, who has led the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to significant electoral victories, finds himself at the center of a controversy that has transcended the boundaries of Delhi's politics. His arrest prompted a series of events, including protests, opposition outcry, and a notable legal battle where Kejriwal moved the Delhi High Court, challenging the arrest as a breach of his fundamental rights.

Political Repercussions and Public Response

The arrest has not only stirred Kejriwal's supporters but also attracted attention from various quarters of the political landscape. Opposition leaders, alongside <a href="https://www.