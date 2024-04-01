Arvind Kejriwal's Journey: From Bureaucrat to Delhi CM and AAP Founder

Arvind Kejriwal, a former bureaucrat turned political figure, has made a significant impact on Indian politics with the creation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). His journey from an anti-corruption crusader to the Chief Minister of Delhi encapsulates a unique blend of activism, governance, and controversy. This article delves into the chronology, motivations, and implications of Kejriwal's political career, spotlighting his rise to prominence, the formation of AAP, and the subsequent electoral victories and challenges.

Advertisment

Early Days and Anti-Corruption Movement

Before venturing into the political arena, Arvind Kejriwal served as a civil servant, where he was exposed to the systemic corruption prevalent within government departments. His desire to enact change led him to resign from his position and establish Parivartan, an organization aimed at assisting citizens in navigating bureaucratic hurdles without succumbing to bribery. Kejriwal's involvement with the prominent social activist Anna Hazare during the India Against Corruption movement garnered national attention, setting the stage for his entry into politics.

The Birth of Aam Aadmi Party

Advertisment

With a vision to provide a political alternative to the Indian electorate, Kejriwal founded the Aam Aadmi Party in 2012. AAP's foundation was rooted in the principles of transparency, accountability, and a strong stance against corruption. The party's unique approach to governance and policy-making, focusing on key areas such as education and healthcare, resonated with the residents of Delhi. In 2013, barely a year after its formation, AAP made a significant electoral debut, with Kejriwal defeating a three-time Chief Minister to assume office. Although his first term was short-lived, the 2015 Delhi assembly elections saw AAP securing an overwhelming majority, a testament to the public's faith in Kejriwal's leadership and vision.

Challenges and Controversies

Arvind Kejriwal's tenure as Chief Minister has not been without controversy. Despite significant achievements in improving Delhi's education and healthcare systems, his administration has faced criticism over policies and internal governance issues. Recent events, including the arrest of his close aide <a href="https://www.oneindia.com/politicians/arvind-kej