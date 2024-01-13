Arvind Kejriwal’s Goa Visit and the Unfolding Political Alliances Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, has re-scheduled his visit to Goa from January 18 to 20, preponing it from the initially planned dates of January 11 and 12. This change has been attributed to Republic Day program preparations that demand Kejriwal’s attention. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor’s visit aims to assess the party’s readiness for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. During this three-day tour, Kejriwal will hold public meetings and engage with AAP party workers to fortify their election strategies.

Exploring Alliances and Seat-Sharing

Kejriwal’s visit coincides with an essential meeting between Congress and AAP leaders, discussing possible alliance-building and seat-sharing for the upcoming elections. Both parties have described this meeting, held at Congress Rajya Sabha MP Mukul Wasnik’s house, as a positive step forward. The meeting that spanned over two hours is seen as a crucial move in consolidating opposition forces.

The INDIA Bloc and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh also announced a virtual meeting of the INDIA bloc leaders. The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is a coalition of opposition parties, including Congress, aiming to challenge the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The meeting will focus on seat-sharing and participation in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra starting in Manipur, signifying unity among opposition parties.

A Look Back at 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA secured a majority with 353 seats, while the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) won 91, and other parties won 98 seats out of a total of 542. The election saw a voter turnout of approximately 67 percent. As the 2024 elections approach, the AAP and Congress alliance, along with the broader INDIA bloc, hope to challenge the NDA’s ruling majority.