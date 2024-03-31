Arvind Kejriwal's ED Custody Decision Looms; Extension Possible Amid Political Turmoil

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's encounter with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reached a critical juncture as his custody period concludes today, with speculation rife about a potential extension. Arrested under allegations tied to a liquor policy scam, Kejriwal's situation has stirred a significant political debate, resonating beyond national borders and drawing commentary from international observers.

Chronology of Events and Legal Proceedings

Kejriwal's arrest on March 21 marked the beginning of a contentious legal battle, with the ED intensifying its investigation into the alleged liquor policy scam. Following a brief custodial period, the Delhi court extended his custody till April 1, amid the ED's ongoing efforts to extract potentially incriminating evidence, including data from Kejriwal's iPhone. Despite the legal confrontations, Kejriwal has remained steadfast, refusing to divulge his password and arguing that accessing his phone data could compromise the Aam <a href="https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/arvind-kejriwal-arrest-news-live