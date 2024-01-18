Arvind Kejriwal Terms ED Summons Illegal: BJP Accuses Him of Anarchy

Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, has once again flared the political stage with his bold allegations against the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons. Labeled as "illegal and invalid," Kejriwal suggests these summons are a manifestation of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) vendetta politics. With the ED's summons being ignored four times over two months, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader alleges that the BJP is manipulating the ED to arrest him and obstruct his campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal's Counter-Charge

Kejriwal asserts that the BJP is controlling the ED and planning his arrest to prevent him from campaigning. He portrays the notices as illegal and non-specific, stating that he has repeatedly raised these concerns with the ED, but received no response. Kejriwal further criticizes the investigation into the excise policy case, pointing out that it has been ongoing for two years without any substantial findings. He accuses the ED of coercing people into giving false statements, marking this as a symptom of a political conspiracy.

BJP's Retort

In a swift response, the BJP has painted Kejriwal as having "anarchy in his DNA." The party points to the involvement of AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who are currently imprisoned on money-laundering charges related to the same case. This implication hints at Kejriwal's potential involvement in the case, reinforcing their claim that Kejriwal is evading questioning by the ED.

The Public Dilemma

Amid the controversy, AAP has instigated a campaign asking Delhi citizens whether Kejriwal should resign or continue governing from jail if arrested. This move not only reflects the party's confidence in its leader but also poses a significant question to the public, thereby intensifying the drama of the political spectacle.