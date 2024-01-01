en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Arvind Kejriwal Stands By Jailed Party Leaders, Asserts Commitment to Public Service

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:09 am EST
Arvind Kejriwal Stands By Jailed Party Leaders, Asserts Commitment to Public Service

In a recent virtual address to party workers, Arvind Kejriwal, the head of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), expressed unreserved pride in the five party leaders currently held in detention. Kejriwal’s remarks highlight an interesting perspective on the repercussions of their chosen path, which is, according to him, dedicated to public welfare.

A Controversial Stance

Kejriwal’s comments mark a departure from the usual political rhetoric. Rather than distancing himself from the incarcerated leaders, he has chosen to laud their resilience and commitment. The AAP chief emphasized that their imprisonment is a testament to their dedication to public service, a path that, he insists, the party has consciously chosen. This is a path that, he admits, may lead to prison, but it is one they are ready to tread for the welfare of the public. In his words, these detained leaders are nothing short of heroes.

The Party’s Progress

Kejriwal also emphasized the party’s commitment to ‘work-centric politics’, a principle he believes has catapulted the party to its current position. Rising from obscurity, the AAP now holds the third place among 1,350 political parties in India, a feat achieved in a span of just 10 years. This rapid growth and popularity, according to Kejriwal, are a direct result of the party’s relentless focus on public service. He also lauded the progress made in Punjab under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Legal Challenges Ahead

Kejriwal’s remarks come at a time when he himself faces a legal challenge. He has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case and is due to appear before the agency on January 3. Despite the looming legal proceedings, the AAP leader’s tone was optimistic, indicating that he is actively engaging with lawyers to navigate the situation.

0
India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indian Equity Markets Start 2024 with a Dip: A Prelude to a Rally?

By Dil Bar Irshad

Gujarat Gas Braces for Propane Price Hike: Impact and Implications

By Rafia Tasleem

Nifty50 and X Corp: A Tale of Downturn in Indian Stock Market

By Rafia Tasleem

Assam Embraces Green Revolution with Fleet of 200 Electric Buses in Guwahati

By Dil Bar Irshad

Sudhansh Pant Appointed as New Chief Secretary of Rajasthan ...
@India · 5 mins
Sudhansh Pant Appointed as New Chief Secretary of Rajasthan ...
heart comment 0
ISRO’s XPoSatMission: A Leap Forward in Understanding Cosmic X-Rays

By Rafia Tasleem

ISRO's XPoSatMission: A Leap Forward in Understanding Cosmic X-Rays
India Sets Global Benchmark in Fastest 5G Roll Out

By Dil Bar Irshad

India Sets Global Benchmark in Fastest 5G Roll Out
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India

By Dil Bar Irshad

Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
Nifty Futures Index Reaches Historic 22,000 Mark Amidst Bullish Market Sentiment

By Dil Bar Irshad

Nifty Futures Index Reaches Historic 22,000 Mark Amidst Bullish Market Sentiment
Latest Headlines
World News
New Zealand Report Card 2023: Mixed Grades and Promising Progress in Key Areas
2 mins
New Zealand Report Card 2023: Mixed Grades and Promising Progress in Key Areas
Dramatic Sea Rescue at Bethells Beach: Four Young Men Saved, One in Critical Condition
2 mins
Dramatic Sea Rescue at Bethells Beach: Four Young Men Saved, One in Critical Condition
Ireland to Introduce New Citizenship Revocation Process After Previous System Ruled Unconstitutional
2 mins
Ireland to Introduce New Citizenship Revocation Process After Previous System Ruled Unconstitutional
Ireland to Introduce New Citizenship Revocation Process After Previous System Ruled Unconstitutional
2 mins
Ireland to Introduce New Citizenship Revocation Process After Previous System Ruled Unconstitutional
North Central Governors Pledge Intervention in Plateau State Crisis
4 mins
North Central Governors Pledge Intervention in Plateau State Crisis
From Medical Research to Celebrity: Professor Tim Spector's Unexpected Journey
7 mins
From Medical Research to Celebrity: Professor Tim Spector's Unexpected Journey
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
12 mins
Political Confrontation Erupts over Candidate Selections in India
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
14 mins
Punjab CM Naqvi Unveils 36 Upgraded Police Stations, Announces Fee Freeze for New Driving Licenses
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
15 mins
Ravish Kumar: A Beacon of Truth in the Maelstrom of Disinformation
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
39 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
43 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
1 hour
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
1 hour
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2 hours
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
2 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
2 hours
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app