Arvind Kejriwal Stands By Jailed Party Leaders, Asserts Commitment to Public Service

In a recent virtual address to party workers, Arvind Kejriwal, the head of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), expressed unreserved pride in the five party leaders currently held in detention. Kejriwal’s remarks highlight an interesting perspective on the repercussions of their chosen path, which is, according to him, dedicated to public welfare.

A Controversial Stance

Kejriwal’s comments mark a departure from the usual political rhetoric. Rather than distancing himself from the incarcerated leaders, he has chosen to laud their resilience and commitment. The AAP chief emphasized that their imprisonment is a testament to their dedication to public service, a path that, he insists, the party has consciously chosen. This is a path that, he admits, may lead to prison, but it is one they are ready to tread for the welfare of the public. In his words, these detained leaders are nothing short of heroes.

The Party’s Progress

Kejriwal also emphasized the party’s commitment to ‘work-centric politics’, a principle he believes has catapulted the party to its current position. Rising from obscurity, the AAP now holds the third place among 1,350 political parties in India, a feat achieved in a span of just 10 years. This rapid growth and popularity, according to Kejriwal, are a direct result of the party’s relentless focus on public service. He also lauded the progress made in Punjab under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Legal Challenges Ahead

Kejriwal’s remarks come at a time when he himself faces a legal challenge. He has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case and is due to appear before the agency on January 3. Despite the looming legal proceedings, the AAP leader’s tone was optimistic, indicating that he is actively engaging with lawyers to navigate the situation.