India

Arvind Kejriwal Misses Third ED Summons Amidst Brewing Political Storm

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:49 am EST
Arvind Kejriwal Misses Third ED Summons Amidst Brewing Political Storm

Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, has once again evaded the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the third time. This has sparked a wave of controversy across the political landscape, with the opposition and critics raising questions about the rule of law, while supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claim this is yet another instance of a political witch-hunt.

Summons in Connection to Alleged Financial Irregularities

The summons are related to an ongoing investigation concerning alleged financial irregularities, specifically the Delhi excise policy case. It is important to note that this is the third such summons that Kejriwal has failed to comply with, citing reasons such as official commitments and terming the summons as ‘illegal’.

Political Ramifications and Accusations

Kejriwal’s refusal to appear before the ED has stirred a political storm, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticising the AAP leader for his alleged ‘hidden motive’. They have accused him of being the ‘kingpin’ of an alleged liquor policy scam and have suggested that his evasion of the ED is due to fear of arrest. Furthermore, the BJP has challenged Kejriwal to approach the courts if he believes the summons are politically motivated.

AAP’s Stand on the Issue

On the other hand, the AAP has remained steadfast in its stance. They have claimed that the summons and investigations are nothing more than politically motivated attempts to disrupt their activities and tarnish their reputation. They have also voiced concerns over targeted actions against opposition leaders by central agencies while exempting BJP leaders.

Despite the mounting pressure, Kejriwal has expressed his willingness to cooperate with the investigation. However, he declines to appear before the ED, calling the notice ‘illegal’ and questioning the timing of the summons, particularly with the upcoming parliamentary elections.

India Law Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

