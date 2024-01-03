Arvin Amatorio: A Journey from Baler to Bergenfield

On a chilly day in Bergenfield, New Jersey, Filipino lawyer Arvin Amatorio took the oath of office, marking the commencement of his second term as mayor. Born and raised in Baler, Aurora, Philippines, Amatorio’s success story mirrors the quintessential American dream, with his journey embodying determination, passion, and an unwavering commitment to public service.

From Baler To Bergenfield

Amatorio’s academic journey began at Colegio de San Juan de Letran, where he studied economics, later earning his law degree from San Beda College. His career in the Philippines included a significant stint at the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in 1996. However, destiny had other plans, and love led him to the United States. Following his future wife, IIya Evangelista Amatorio, he chose to continue his legal education in the land of opportunities.

A Beacon Of Hope

In 2006, Amatorio was licensed to practice law in New York and New Jersey. He dedicated his career to immigration law, becoming a beacon of hope for countless families trying to navigate the complex labyrinth of immigration rules. His contributions to the community didn’t go unnoticed, paving the way for his entry into politics.

Reigning Unopposed

The recent election saw Amatorio running unopposed for his second term as mayor, demonstrating the trust and faith the community places in his leadership. Joining him in public service are fellow Filipino-Americans Marc Pascual and Buddy Deuna, who were elected as councilmen. This makes Amatorio the second Filipino in two decades to ascend to the mayoral position of Bergenfield under the Democratic Party’s banner.

A Legacy Of Public Service

In his inaugural speech, Amatorio fondly remembered his roots. He paid tribute to his mother, a public school teacher in Baler, Aurora, who instilled in him the importance of public service. His story serves as a testament to the power of determination, integrity, and service, inspiring generations to aspire and strive for their dreams.