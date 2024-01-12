Arunachal Pradesh’s CCI Approves 2,816 Infrastructure Project Proposals

In a move that will boost the infrastructure development of Arunachal Pradesh, the Cabinet Committee on Infrastructure (CCI) has sanctioned 2,816 project proposals under the first phase of the State Infrastructure Development Fund (SIDF) for the fiscal year 2023-24. The total worth of these projects is over 1,253 crore Indian rupees. However, the stipulation has been made that the expenditure for the current year will not exceed 626 crore rupees.

Projects Spanning Across Various Departments

The approved projects encompass various departments such as Health and Family Welfare, Higher and Technical Education, Home, Indigenous Affairs, Panchayati Raj, Tourism, and Environment and Forests. This broad scope of the proposals signifies the state’s commitment to holistic development, one that addresses the needs of different sectors and demographics.

Adherence to SIDF Guidelines and Other Formalities

Sharat Chauhan, the Principal Commissioner of the state’s Finance, Planning, and Investment Department, has emphasized that the fund allocation is indicative. It will be utilized by the departments after confirming actual needs and adherence to SIDF guidelines and other formalities. This approach ensures a judicious use of funds, preventing wastage and promoting financial responsibility.

Monitoring and Review of Project Progress

All projects will be awarded as per government orders and guidelines, including those from the General Financial Rules (GFR) and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). The departments are required to ensure proper budgeting and coordination for the execution of projects, which must be completed on time to avoid cost and time overruns. Any deviation from the set instructions and guidelines will be the responsibility of the concerned officers. As such, departmental heads have been instructed to regularly monitor project progress and submit necessary reports and certificates after review. This measure not only ensures accountability but also promotes transparency and efficiency in the execution of these critical infrastructure projects.