Arunachal Pradesh Launches 'One Circle, One Product' Initiative for Agricultural Development

Arunachal Pradesh Embraces 'One Circle, One Product' Initiative

Advertisment

In an effort to boost agricultural development and empower local farmers, Chief Minister Pema Khandu launched the 'One Circle, One Product' initiative in Arunachal Pradesh on February 13, 2024. The program is in line with the Centre's 'One District, One Product' policy and aims to integrate modern technologies, improve trade linkages, and increase farmers' incomes.

Agricultural Innovation and Social Empowerment

The 'One Circle, One Product' initiative focuses on promoting agricultural innovation and modernizing the sector. By adopting this approach, the state government aims to foster economic growth and preserve the rich cultural heritage of the region. Additionally, the program serves as a catalyst for social empowerment, particularly for rural women, artisans, and self-help groups.

Advertisment

The Ministry of Food Processing Industries has approved the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme for 713 districts under the PM Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme. Rs 1289.15 crores have been allocated/released to 36 States/UTs under this scheme, including Arunachal Pradesh.

Promoting Market Linkage and Boosting Incomes

The initiative aims to strengthen market linkages and provide better access to markets for local farmers. By focusing on one product per circle, the government hopes to improve product quality, increase marketability, and ultimately boost farmers' incomes. This targeted approach will also help to reduce post-harvest losses and promote sustainable farming practices.

Advertisment

The 'One Circle, One Product' initiative is part of a larger effort by the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) to support and develop small businesses across the country. Union Minister Narayan Rane will inaugurate multiple Technology Centers, Extension Centers, and Development and Facilitation Offices in various locations, including Kanpur, Baddi, Imphal, Karimnagar, Bhavanipatna, Dehradun, and Ladakh.

Celebrating Local Products and Women Entrepreneurs

An exhibition featuring products from MSMEs will accompany the inauguration ceremony, with special stalls dedicated to One District One Product offerings. The event will also highlight the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, which supports artisans and craftspeople. In recognition of their crucial role in the economy, 100 women entrepreneurs will receive toolkits under the ODOP scheme.

Advertisment

As the 'One Circle, One Product' initiative takes root in Arunachal Pradesh, the state looks forward to a future of agricultural prosperity, social empowerment, and economic growth. By focusing on one product per circle, the government aims to create a ripple effect that will transform the lives of local farmers and preserve the unique cultural heritage of the region.

Key Points: