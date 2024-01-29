Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Linked to Alleged Government Contract Scandal

In Arunachal Pradesh, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) is shedding light on allegations of conflict of interest involving the awarding of government contracts to family firms connected to the state's Chief Minister, Pema Khandu. The plea, lodged by advocate Prashant Bhushan, implicates Khandu's stepmother Rinchin Drema and her company, Brand Eagles, along with his nephew Tsering Tashi, accusing them of benefiting from government contracts in an arbitrary manner.

Allegations of Favoritism

The PIL suggests that tenders were manipulated to favor family firms, with other companies merely serving as a facade. Such favoritism in government contracts, the plea emphasizes, could not have transpired without the knowledge, consent, and active assistance of the chief minister and other ministers involved. It raises the curtain on an alleged lack of transparency and good governance in the administration, given the concentration of work orders executed by a select few firms owned by the minister and his family members.

A Concentration of Power

Particularly mentioned is the Department of Relief and Rehabilitation, which was directed by Pema Khandu's father, Dorjee Khandu, until his demise in a helicopter crash in 2011, and subsequently by Pema Khandu himself. This connection casts a shadow on the impartiality of the department's dealings and raises questions about the integrity of its operations.

Call for Investigation

The plea, which has caught the attention of the Chief Justice of India, demands an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the allegations. This request for scrutiny sheds light on the urgent need for transparency and accountability in the administration of Arunachal Pradesh.