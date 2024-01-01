en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aruba

Aruba’s Prime Minister Outlines Government’s Priorities for The Future

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:41 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:26 am EST
Aruba’s Prime Minister Outlines Government’s Priorities for The Future

In a pivotal moment for Aruba’s future, Prime Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes has delivered a comprehensive national speech, laying out the government’s blueprint for the years ahead. The Prime Minister emphasized the integral role of sustainable development, economic growth, and technological integration in improving the lives of Arubans, with a clear focus on the country’s advancement in healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

Highlighting Success and Addressing Challenges

Wever-Croes provided an overview of her government’s achievements over the past year, while simultaneously addressing the challenges that Aruba currently faces. Among the main concerns is the need to diversify the economy, which is heavily reliant on tourism. Coupled with this, the Prime Minister also drew attention to the pressing issue of climate change and the necessity for Aruba to develop a robust response.

Unity and Collaboration for a Resilient Aruba

In her call to action, Wever-Croes underscored the importance of unity and collaboration among political parties, the private sector, and the wider community. She expressed her conviction that working together towards a common goal is key to building a resilient and prosperous Aruba.

Future Projects and Government Transparency

Looking towards the future, the Prime Minister detailed a series of upcoming projects and initiatives. These include the introduction of a digital government platform and an investment in renewable energy, both of which are expected to create jobs and enhance public services. In her closing remarks, Wever-Croes reaffirmed her government’s commitment to transparency, good governance, and the well-being of all citizens. She urged every Aruban to play their part in contributing to the nation’s progress.

0
Aruba Politics
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By BNN Correspondents

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns ...
@Accidents · 3 days
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns ...
heart comment 0
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population

By Shivani Chauhan

Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Canserbero Case Reopened: CICPC Officials Under Scrutiny

By Nitish Verma

Canserbero Case Reopened: CICPC Officials Under Scrutiny
Dangerous Escalation: Armed Individual Intensifies Turibana Conflict

By Dil Bar Irshad

Dangerous Escalation: Armed Individual Intensifies Turibana Conflict
Latest Headlines
World News
COVID-19: The Potential Precursor to a Global Lung Fibrosis Pandemic
47 seconds
COVID-19: The Potential Precursor to a Global Lung Fibrosis Pandemic
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
3 mins
Parkinson's Drop-In Cafes: A Beacon of Hope in Northern Ireland
Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment
3 mins
Sheila Jones: The Forgotten Pioneer in PKU Treatment
WMR: A Potential Predictor of Long-term Outcomes in NSTEMI Patients, Study Suggests
3 mins
WMR: A Potential Predictor of Long-term Outcomes in NSTEMI Patients, Study Suggests
Casper Ruud's Stellar Performance Leads Norway to Victory at United Cup
3 mins
Casper Ruud's Stellar Performance Leads Norway to Victory at United Cup
New Study Reveals Promising Treatment for Hip Avascular Necrosis
4 mins
New Study Reveals Promising Treatment for Hip Avascular Necrosis
Rare Instance of Acinic Cell Carcinoma of the Breast Documented
5 mins
Rare Instance of Acinic Cell Carcinoma of the Breast Documented
Mumbai Infant Overcomes Rare Lung Condition, Reaching Developmental Milestones
5 mins
Mumbai Infant Overcomes Rare Lung Condition, Reaching Developmental Milestones
Awami League to hold election rally today in Dhanmondi
6 mins
Awami League to hold election rally today in Dhanmondi
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
24 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
28 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
46 mins
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
60 mins
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
1 hour
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
1 hour
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
1 hour
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
1 hour
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app