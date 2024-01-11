en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

Artificial Intelligence: Overcoming ‘Lossy Bottlenecks’ for a Tailored Future

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:24 am EST
Artificial Intelligence: Overcoming ‘Lossy Bottlenecks’ for a Tailored Future

Artificial intelligence (AI) stands at the precipice of a societal transformation, poised to overcome ‘lossy bottlenecks,’ a term coined in the realm of information theory. These channels that lose information, reducing complex choices to mere options, are a limitation in traditional decision-making processes. Often, these processes fail to fully encapsulate the multifaceted desires of individuals due to the pressing need for scalability and efficiency. AI, with its ability to store rich representations of preferences and capabilities, could be the panacea we need.

AI: Customizing Experiences at Scale

Imagine a world where sectors such as dining, labor markets, apparel, and software offer customized experiences for each individual. This is not a far-flung fantasy but a very achievable reality with AI. By leveraging machine learning and rich data representations, AI can understand individual preferences and tailor experiences accordingly. This revolution is not confined to the commercial sector. Even the realm of politics stands to benefit from this seismic shift.

Revolutionizing Democracy with AI

AI has the potential to transform the democratic process by capturing the nuances of individual political preferences. This precision could lead to better representation and policy-making, enhancing the democratic process. However, this ambitious endeavor does not come without its share of challenges. Privacy concerns loom large, and the path to transition from current systems to AI-enhanced democracies is shrouded in uncertainty.

AI: The First Steps

While this future with AI might still seem like a page out of a science fiction novel, the first steps toward this future are already being taken. Digital media recommendation systems are becoming increasingly personalized, exhibiting the potential of AI to transform society. AI is no longer just a tool for efficiency and scalability but has become a catalyst for individualized experiences, thus overcoming the limitations of ‘lossy bottlenecks.’

0
AI & ML Politics
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
33 mins ago
Unmasking the Global Facial Recognition Market: An In-depth Analysis
The global facial recognition market stands at an intriguing crossroads, characterized by dynamic growth drivers, formidable challenges, and novel opportunities. This market, bristling with advancements like 2D, 3D facial recognition, and facial analytics, finds applications in diverse industries, including security, healthcare, finance, retail, and automotive. An in-depth analysis conducted by Maximize Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
Unmasking the Global Facial Recognition Market: An In-depth Analysis
Senator Josh Hawley Champions Legislative Action to Protect Creative Work from AI Exploitation
2 hours ago
Senator Josh Hawley Champions Legislative Action to Protect Creative Work from AI Exploitation
Machine Learning Meets Mathematics: A Symbiotic Evolution
3 hours ago
Machine Learning Meets Mathematics: A Symbiotic Evolution
Lenovo Launches ThinkBook Graphics Extension: A Leap Forward in Laptop Performance
43 mins ago
Lenovo Launches ThinkBook Graphics Extension: A Leap Forward in Laptop Performance
AI's Threat to Journalism: Experts Urge Congress to Act
2 hours ago
AI's Threat to Journalism: Experts Urge Congress to Act
Senator Josh Hawley Advocates for Intellectual Property Rights Against AI Exploitation
2 hours ago
Senator Josh Hawley Advocates for Intellectual Property Rights Against AI Exploitation
Latest Headlines
World News
House Republicans Face Internal Discord Over Spending Deal
2 mins
House Republicans Face Internal Discord Over Spending Deal
Pregnant Woman in Londonderry Battles Severe Dampness in NIHE Flat
2 mins
Pregnant Woman in Londonderry Battles Severe Dampness in NIHE Flat
High School Basketball Teams Showcase Talent in Series of Games
2 mins
High School Basketball Teams Showcase Talent in Series of Games
Payne County Overhauls Polling Locations Ahead of 2024 Elections
3 mins
Payne County Overhauls Polling Locations Ahead of 2024 Elections
Hunter Biden to Plead Not Guilty to Tax Offenses Amidst Political Turmoil
3 mins
Hunter Biden to Plead Not Guilty to Tax Offenses Amidst Political Turmoil
Thrilling Region 9 Boys Basketball: Pine View, Desert Hills, and Crimson Cliffs Emerge Victorious
4 mins
Thrilling Region 9 Boys Basketball: Pine View, Desert Hills, and Crimson Cliffs Emerge Victorious
Adda52 Online Poker Series Set to Revolutionize Indian Poker Scene with ₹15 Cr Prize Pool
6 mins
Adda52 Online Poker Series Set to Revolutionize Indian Poker Scene with ₹15 Cr Prize Pool
High School Basketball Prodigy Malachi Moreno: A Rising Star Amid Recruitment Journey
6 mins
High School Basketball Prodigy Malachi Moreno: A Rising Star Amid Recruitment Journey
Rhythm Sangwan: The Rising Star in Indian Shooting
6 mins
Rhythm Sangwan: The Rising Star in Indian Shooting
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
1 hour
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
3 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
3 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
5 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
7 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
9 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
11 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app