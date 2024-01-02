ARTICLE 19 Issues Safety Guidelines for Journalists amid Election Coverage

The international human rights organization, ARTICLE 19, has published guidelines to safeguard journalists amidst the 12th parliamentary election. These guidelines come at a time when anti-government protests are at their peak, and the risks for independent journalists have significantly escalated. The organization underscores the obligation of law enforcement to protect media personnel, even during unauthorized protests.

A Comprehensive Safety Plan for Journalists

The safety recommendations for journalists encompass various precautions such as risk assessment, teamwork, use of safety equipment, and training in personal safety. They also delve into specifics like strategies to avoid tear gas exposure, risks assessment for pregnant journalists, the significance of appropriate clothing, and techniques for crowd navigation. Journalists are also encouraged to maintain acute awareness of their surroundings, protect their equipment, and ensure secure communication.

Secure Communication and Minimal Personal Information

In the age of digital journalism, personal information security has become paramount. Journalists are advised to carry minimal personal information, use strong passwords, and implement safety measures when publishing sensitive material. These measures are particularly crucial during periods of political unrest and volatile election coverage.

Democracy, Journalism, and Safety

The guidelines released by ARTICLE 19 aim to uphold the freedom of the press, even in challenging political climates. They serve as a testament to the importance of journalism in a functioning democracy, and the necessity to protect those who bring the news to the public. Amidst political violence and anti-government protests, these guidelines are a beacon of hope for journalists, ensuring their safety while they perform their indispensable roles.