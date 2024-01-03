en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Art Dealer Stefan Simchowitz Announces U.S. Senate Run as Republican

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
Art Dealer Stefan Simchowitz Announces U.S. Senate Run as Republican

Known as ‘The Art World’s Patron Satan,’ Stefan Simchowitz, a Los Angeles-based art dealer, has declared his intent to run for the U.S. Senate, hoping to fill the seat left vacant by the late Democrat Dianne Feinstein of California. Originally from South Africa, he will compete as a Republican in a field crowded with over three dozen contenders, including high-profile Democrats.

‘New Republican Agenda’: A Centrist Approach

Simchowitz is under no illusions about his slim chances of victory, given the robust organization of the Democratic Party. Nevertheless, he embarks on his political journey armed with a platform he calls the ‘New Republican Agenda’ (NRA), reflecting his centrist views and proposing a novel way of thinking.

Influences and Motivations

The decision to enter politics was largely shaped by Simchowitz’s reactions to the Hamas attack on Israel, his firm Zionist beliefs, and the economic struggles he witnesses daily in Los Angeles, particularly the issues of homelessness and health insurance.

Economic Emphasis Over Identity Politics

Simchowitz champions the federalization of the homelessness crisis and is a firm supporter of modern monetary theory. This theory advocates for government spending until full employment is reached while managing inflation through taxation and other fiscal tools. His campaign underscores economic policies aimed at addressing inequality and fostering equal opportunities, consciously sidestepping social identity issues.

Despite the skepticism he is likely to face from his peers in the art world, Simchowitz remains dedicated to his campaign. He stresses a grassroots approach, prioritizing local support over fundraising from wealthy donors.

0
Politics South Africa United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Alan Dershowitz Calls for Release of All Names Linked to Jeffrey Epstein; Asserts Innocence

By Bijay Laxmi

The 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Critical Juncture in American History

By BNN Correspondents

Petition for 'Wales' to Adopt the Welsh Equivalent 'Cymru' Gains Momentum

By BNN Correspondents

NATO Affirms Respect for Serbia's Military Neutrality: A Move Towards Progress

By Salman Akhtar

Louisiana Supreme Court Reapportionment: A Tumultuous Path Ahead ...
@Courts & Law · 3 mins
Louisiana Supreme Court Reapportionment: A Tumultuous Path Ahead ...
heart comment 0
‘Swan Lake’ Broadcasts: Coded Signals of Kremlin’s Power Shifts?

By BNN Correspondents

'Swan Lake' Broadcasts: Coded Signals of Kremlin's Power Shifts?
Neil Parish Warns Conservatives of Reform UK’s Rising Influence

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Neil Parish Warns Conservatives of Reform UK's Rising Influence
Liberal Democrats’ Publicity Stunt Falls Flat: A Lesson in Political Campaigning

By Geeta Pillai

Liberal Democrats' Publicity Stunt Falls Flat: A Lesson in Political Campaigning
Biden Launches 2024 Campaign Blitz: Rallies in Valley Forge, PA, and South Carolina, Highlights Threat to Democracy

By Bijay Laxmi

Biden Launches 2024 Campaign Blitz: Rallies in Valley Forge, PA, and South Carolina, Highlights Threat to Democracy
Latest Headlines
World News
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Partners with Walgreens to Distribute FDA-approved Therapy YCANTH
33 seconds
Verrica Pharmaceuticals Partners with Walgreens to Distribute FDA-approved Therapy YCANTH
Medicus Pharma Submits Protocol for Non-Invasive Skin Cancer Treatment to FDA
36 seconds
Medicus Pharma Submits Protocol for Non-Invasive Skin Cancer Treatment to FDA
AI Shows Promise in Detecting Mucosal Healing in Ulcerative Colitis Patients
39 seconds
AI Shows Promise in Detecting Mucosal Healing in Ulcerative Colitis Patients
Dublin Triumphs over Tyrone in Gaelic Football Clash: A Return to Form
44 seconds
Dublin Triumphs over Tyrone in Gaelic Football Clash: A Return to Form
The 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Critical Juncture in American History
49 seconds
The 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Critical Juncture in American History
Silent Sufferers: UK Adults Forego Health Care to Alleviate Strain on NHS
1 min
Silent Sufferers: UK Adults Forego Health Care to Alleviate Strain on NHS
NBA Showdown: Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder - Battle of Top Scorers
1 min
NBA Showdown: Atlanta Hawks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder - Battle of Top Scorers
Surf Photographer Sean Davey's Wife Battles Stage 4 Cancer: A Community Rallies
2 mins
Surf Photographer Sean Davey's Wife Battles Stage 4 Cancer: A Community Rallies
Spire Healthcare's Ambitious Apprenticeship Program to Address Healthcare Shortage
2 mins
Spire Healthcare's Ambitious Apprenticeship Program to Address Healthcare Shortage
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
2 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
2 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app