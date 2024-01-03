Art Dealer Stefan Simchowitz Announces U.S. Senate Run as Republican

Known as ‘The Art World’s Patron Satan,’ Stefan Simchowitz, a Los Angeles-based art dealer, has declared his intent to run for the U.S. Senate, hoping to fill the seat left vacant by the late Democrat Dianne Feinstein of California. Originally from South Africa, he will compete as a Republican in a field crowded with over three dozen contenders, including high-profile Democrats.

‘New Republican Agenda’: A Centrist Approach

Simchowitz is under no illusions about his slim chances of victory, given the robust organization of the Democratic Party. Nevertheless, he embarks on his political journey armed with a platform he calls the ‘New Republican Agenda’ (NRA), reflecting his centrist views and proposing a novel way of thinking.

Influences and Motivations

The decision to enter politics was largely shaped by Simchowitz’s reactions to the Hamas attack on Israel, his firm Zionist beliefs, and the economic struggles he witnesses daily in Los Angeles, particularly the issues of homelessness and health insurance.

Economic Emphasis Over Identity Politics

Simchowitz champions the federalization of the homelessness crisis and is a firm supporter of modern monetary theory. This theory advocates for government spending until full employment is reached while managing inflation through taxation and other fiscal tools. His campaign underscores economic policies aimed at addressing inequality and fostering equal opportunities, consciously sidestepping social identity issues.

Despite the skepticism he is likely to face from his peers in the art world, Simchowitz remains dedicated to his campaign. He stresses a grassroots approach, prioritizing local support over fundraising from wealthy donors.