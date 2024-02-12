ArriveCan App Scandal: Mismanagement, Lack of Transparency, and Calls for Reform

A glaring disregard for basic management practices has been uncovered in the Auditor General's report on federal spending for the ArriveCan app, with the IT staffing firm GC Strategies playing a significant role in setting terms for a $25 million contract. The total estimated cost of outsourcing work with private contractors for the ArriveCan application has been approximately $59.5 million.

Unraveling the ArriveCan App Spending Scandal

As I delved into the Auditor General's report, the magnitude of the mismanagement began to unravel. The ArriveCan app, introduced as a tool to help Canada manage its borders during the pandemic, has been fraught with issues. The report revealed that federal agencies repeatedly failed to adhere to good management practices in contracting, development, and implementation of the application.

Karen Hogan, the Auditor General, testified about her findings, stating that the lack of documentation and financial controls made it impossible to determine the exact cost of the app. This lack of transparency has raised serious concerns about the procurement process and the role of private contractors.

The Role of GC Strategies and Other Companies

GC Strategies, an IT staffing firm, has come under scrutiny for their involvement in the ArriveCan app. The company played a significant role in setting terms for a $25 million contract, raising questions about the selection process and subcontracting practices. The Auditor General's report highlighted concerns about potential conflicts of interest in procurement decisions, as well as a lack of documentation to support the awarding of the initial contract to GC Strategies.

The use of external resources to keep the app alive beyond the initial pandemic period has increased costs and brought into question its value. Non-competitive contracts were repeatedly extended, with concerns raised about favoritism towards certain contractors. Instances of agency employees receiving gifts and hospitality from vendors without disclosure have further tarnished the integrity of the project.

Recommendations for Reform

In light of these findings, the Auditor General has issued eight recommendations for reform. These include improved fiscal management, full documentation of interactions with contractors, and addressing the many gaps and weaknesses in the project's design, oversight, and accountability. The audit found that the ArriveCan app did not deliver the best value for taxpayer dollars spent.