ArriveCAN App: Mismanagement and Costly Concerns Unveiled by Auditor General

In a riveting testimony before the parliamentary committee, Auditor General Karen Hogan unveiled a litany of issues plaguing the ArriveCAN app's development and implementation. The controversial application, intended to monitor COVID-19 and streamline border crossings, came under scrutiny as Hogan questioned its $59.5 million price tag.

A Tale of Mismanagement

ArriveCAN: A Costly Endeavor

The Auditor General's report highlighted the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and Public Services and Procurement Canada's shortcomings in managing the app's development. With estimates ranging from $54 million to $59.5 million, the true cost of ArriveCAN remains elusive due to poor financial record-keeping.

Over-reliance on External Contractors

Hogan's report raised concerns about the excessive reliance on external contractors, such as GC Strategies, Dalian Enterprises Inc., and Amazon Web Services Inc. The investigation revealed questionable procurement practices and potential conflicts of interest among officials involved in the project.

Ongoing Investigations

The CBSA and RCMP are currently investigating allegations of inflated resumes, subcontracting issues, and potential conflicts of interest related to the ArriveCAN app. These probes cast a shadow over the integrity of the project and its management.

Recommendations for Reform

Improving Fiscal Management and Transparency

In light of the findings, Karen Hogan issued recommendations aimed at reforming the management processes of the CBSA, PHAC, and PSPC. The Auditor General emphasized the need for improved financial controls, transparency in the selection process, and better documentation to prevent similar issues in the future.

Acknowledging the Shortcomings

The Government of Canada has acknowledged the unacceptable gaps in management processes revealed by the Auditor General's performance audit. In response, the CBSA, PSPC, and PHAC are taking steps to address these issues, including:

Creating an Executive Procurement Review Committee

Requiring employee disclosure of vendor interactions

Increasing procurement group capacity

Furthermore, PHAC is strengthening its preparedness for future public health emergencies, recognizing the crucial role ArriveCAN played in monitoring COVID-19 and improving border crossing times during the pandemic.

In conclusion, while the ArriveCAN app provided valuable services during a critical time, it also exposed significant weaknesses in the government's project management processes. By acknowledging these shortcomings and taking steps to improve, the CBSA, PSPC, and PHAC aim to ensure better value for taxpayer dollars and more transparent decision-making in future initiatives.