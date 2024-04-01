Arrest in Marielle Franco Case Exposes Deep Corruption in Rio de Janeiro

Two days after Rio de Janeiro councilwoman Marielle Franco's 2018 assassination, her widow sat down with the chief of the state's civil police, Rivaldo Barbosa, who pledged to do everything in his power to hold the guilty parties to account. In fact, the man Veja magazine once exalted as Rio's Sherlock had the exact opposite intent, according to newly revealed allegations. Federal Police arrested Barbosa on March 24, over six years later, for allegedly helping orchestrate Franco's killing and taking money to obstruct the very investigation he would oversee. "Hours after my wife's murder, I was in front of a man who knew exactly what had happened and, more than that, who was part of ordering it," Mônica Benício said through tears in an interview with TV Brasil after his arrest.

Advertisment

Uncovering the Corruption Web

The explosive revelations in the nearly 500-page Federal Police report offer an unprecedented glimpse into how organized crime has undermined Rio's institutions and reveal the extent of corruption in a city where militias allegedly pay police to look away. The death of Franco, a rising political star who resisted militias' expansion and fought ardently for the poor, has driven home the consequences of allowing organized crime to run roughshod over Rio's sprawling landscape.

Political Implications and Crime Governance

Advertisment

"The Marielle case is quite emblematic," said Jacqueline Muniz, a professor of public security at the Federal Fluminense University and ex-director of Rio's public security secretariat that oversees police. "In Rio, we govern with crime, not against it." Barbosa's arrest came only after federal authorities started investigating once leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took office in 2023. Federal Police made a plea deal with former police officer Ronnie Lessa, who told them that two politician brothers hired him to kill Franco and informed him Barbosa had signed off beforehand. Police say they ordered her dead because she was an obstacle to militias' interests.

The Fight Against Corruption

Barbosa's attorneys told The Associated Press that he categorically denies any wrongdoing or having ever met the accused politicians, and said the allegations are conjecture based on a criminal's words. Upon his promotion to police chief, Barbosa delivered a defiant speech to a packed auditorium, demanding the fight against one of the greatest evils that destroy the state: corruption. The very next day, Franco was killed. The masterminds anticipated the assassination would be a blip, a bit of noise feeding a news cycle, and just another death in a city where death is commonplace. But they