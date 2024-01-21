Arnold Sinisalu Reveals Russian Intelligence's Heightened Interest in Estonia

Former head of the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS), Arnold Sinisalu, recently shed light on the heightened interest of Russian intelligence in Estonia in an interview with ERR. Sinisalu emphasized the extent of covert intelligence activities by Russia, a reflection of its perception of NATO and the EU as adversaries. The primary aim is to amass information beneficial to political decision-making—a process that often involves the recruitment of spies.

Targeting Influential Individuals

Sinisalu explained that personal information about influential individuals, decision-makers, and opinion leaders holds significant value. The strategic importance of Estonia as an EU and NATO member and its geographical proximity to Russia further fuels this interest. Public information is often verified through covert sources to ensure accuracy and to uncover any hidden agendas.

Global Operations

According to Sinisalu, Russian intelligence services operate on a global scale, but maintain an intense focus on Estonia. Sinisalu, drawing on his experience as ISS director, suggested that his personal file with Russian intelligence likely contains extensive information from his tenure and possibly beyond. He elaborated on the use of background information by intelligence services, which can range from recruitment efforts to exploiting individuals for various objectives.

High Number of Operatives Against Estonia

Sinisalu estimated that hundreds, possibly close to a thousand, intelligence operatives could be working against Estonia, including those involved in cyberattacks and wiretapping. The recent arrest of a University of Tartu researcher suspected of collaborating with Russian intelligence underscores this concern. Sinisalu emphasized the strategic interest Russia may have in individuals involved in pan-European projects and scientific research.

The Art of Recruitment

In concluding the interview, Sinisalu offered insights into the recruitment tactics of Russian intelligence. These methods differ on a case-by-case basis and often involve psychological persuasion and coercion, especially within Russia. Sinisalu advised individuals who feel targeted by foreign intelligence to seek help from the ISS or other relevant services, and to be aware of their rights when traveling to Russia.