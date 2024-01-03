en English
Law

Arnold Police Chief Retires Amid City Council Reorganization

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:52 pm EST
Arnold Police Chief Retires Amid City Council Reorganization

In a significant overhaul of the local administration, Arnold, Pennsylvania, saw the reorganization of its city council on January 2, 2024. The changes coincided with the resignation of Police Chief Eric Doutt, who served the community for over 33 years, and Officer Richard Pechin.

Doutt’s Resignation Amidst Anticipated Demotion

Doutt retired ahead of a council vote that would have demoted him to patrol officer. The decision was influenced by his perception of politics affecting police work. The veteran officer’s resignation has raised questions about the intersection of politics and policing in the city.

Supportive Departure of Officer Pechin

In a show of solidarity, Officer Richard Pechin also tendered his resignation. He expressed reluctance to serve under what he anticipates will be a diminished police department, reflecting a sense of unease among the force’s rank and file about the upcoming changes.

City Council Reorganization and New Appointments

Mayor Shannon Santucci, who had previously expressed her intention to remove Doutt, took office during the reorganization. Newly elected Councilman Aaron Moore and reelected Councilman Phil McKinley also assumed their positions. The council has appointed Officer Rob Haus as the interim police chief, with plans to appoint a new chief by the next council meeting in February.

In addition, the council unanimously voted to rehire Mario Bellavia as the city’s manager, reinstating him after a previous dismissal in October. The decision marks a significant shift in the city’s administrative dynamics.

Council Members Assume New Roles

The reorganization also saw the council assigning new roles to its members. McKinley has taken charge as the director of accounts and finance, Councilwoman Debbie Vernon will oversee streets and public improvements, Adam Zweig has become the director of public safety, and Moore has assumed the post of director of parks and buildings. These changes signify a new era in Arnold’s local governance, with the city poised for a period of transition under its restructured council.

Law Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

